Boba Fett Solo Series Has Wrapped Filming and Debuts in December 2021

Published 43 mins ago: June 20, 2021 at 7:30 am -
Temuera Morrison in The Mandalorian (Image: Disney+)

Temuera Morrison (Aquaman) is cast in the role of Boba Fett and had a recurring role on Disney+ show The Mandalorian. Since then, the first season of Mandalorian spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett has wrapped production.

Gamesradar shared that when Morrison spoke with SFX Magazine, he couldn’t reveal many details about the plot, but he did discuss what it was like filming a show of this scale during Covid. “You walk on set, and you hear, ‘Shields down! Shields down!’ So we have to air those studios out every 20 minutes. It’s called a purge, so you know you’ve got a toilet break then. There’s a lot to shoot in one day, but with health and safety and the requirements, it filters out a lot of the bullshit, put it that way.”

The first hint of a Boba Fett series came during The Mandalorian second season, in which Fett was a large part of the narrative arc. The Book of Boba Fett will debut on Disney+ in December 2021, right before The Mandalorian season three premiere.

The full interview is in the current issue of SFX magazine, which requires a paid subscription.

Are you excited about the show?! I know I am.

