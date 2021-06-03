The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Black Widow Offers One Last Peek Before the Movie Finally Comes Out

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken

Published 5 hours ago: June 4, 2021 at 4:00 am -
Filed to:black widow
david harbourfictional charactersfilmflorence pughitmajoritymarvel comics charactersmemorynatasha romanoffpeekscarlett johanssontaskmasteryelena
Black Widow Offers One Last Peek Before the Movie Finally Comes Out
The cool part is Black Widow isn't running from the explosion so much as she has somewhere else to go. (Screenshot: Marvel Studios)

It’s been a long, long time since we got our first look at Marvel’s long, long-awaited Black Widow movie. How long? Well, the first teaser trailer came out on December 2, 2019. But now that it’s currently scheduled to premiere next month, we’ve received one final look before we (hopefully) get to see the dang thing.

Look, we’ve been getting smatterings of Black Widow footage for a full year and a half, so I cannot possibly remember if everything we see in this “special look” is new. However, based on my faulty memory, the majority of it feels new, including David Harbour’s loveable Red Guardian tossing a shield like a certain American captain, several clips of the Taskmaster on the attack, Florence Pugh’s Yelena attacking a Russian military base with a rocket launcher, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow escaping an explosion, and more. Feel free to point anything else new or tell me I’m wrong in the comments (we both know you were going to do the latter anyway).

Either way, it all looks good… just as the movie has for the last year and a half.

Only one more month to go, as Black Widow premieres on July 8, 2021.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.