Every Major TV Show And Movie Coming To Binge In July 2021

Binge is set to have a massive July between the releases of anticipated spinoff, American Horror Stories and the reboot of CW classic Gossip Girl — but that’s not everything come to the streaming service this month.

There’s plenty of new content on the way including a new season of Roswell, New Mexico and fun hits like Midnight, Texas. Of course, there’s also continuing seasons of shows like Legends of Tomorrow, Superman & Lois, Kung Fu and Young Rock, so you won’t have to go looking far for some juicy entertainment.

In fantastic news for fans of The Vampire Diaries, it’ll also land on Binge this July — but to be fair, it’s also currently streaming on Netflix, Stan and Amazon Prime so it’s likely you’ll have access to it already. It seems we just can’t enough of those sizzling hot Salvatore brothers, and Binge is just the latest service to fall prey to their wiles.

Here’s everything else coming to Binge in July.

THURSDAY, JULY 1

Real Prime Suspect (Season 2)

Midnight, Texas (Complete Series)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (New Episodes Weekly)

Deadliest Catch (New Episodes Weekly)

Kung Fun (New Episodes Weekly)

Dave (New Episodes Weekly)

Genera+ion (New Episodes Weekly)

Grand Designs New Zealand (New Episodes Weekly)

Siesta Key (New Episodes Weekly)

FRIDAY, JULY 2

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas (Seasons 1-2)

Aussie Gold Hunters (New Episodes Weekly)

The Hills: New Beginnings (New Episodes Weekly)

Angels & Demons

Edge of Tomorrow

Hancock

SATURDAY, JULY 3

Betty (New Episodes Weekly)

Top Chef (Season 18 Finale)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

SUNDAY, JULY 4

Young Rock (New Episodes Weekly)

Field Trip with Curtis Stone (New Episodes Weekly)

Queen of the Desert

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

MONDAY, JULY 5

Too Close (Season 1)

The Great North (New Episodes Weekly)

The Great Celebrity Bake Off (New Episodes Weekly)

TUESDAY, JULY 6

Dr. Pimple Popper (New Episodes Weekly)

Below Deck Mediterranean (New Episodes Weekly)

Botched (New Episodes Weekly)

The Great Canadian Bake Off (New Episodes Weekly)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7

The Real Housewives of NYC (New Episodes Weekly)

My 600 LB Life (New Episodes Weekly)

Secrets of a Psychopath (Season 1)

Elementary (New Episodes Weekly)

THURSDAY, JULY 8

Gossip Girl (Reboot, New Episodes Weekly)

FRIDAY, JULY 9

The Vampire Diaries (Complete Series)

NCIS (Season 16)

Million Dollar Listing: New York (New Episodes Weekly)

Junior Bake Off (New Episodes Weekly)

Selma

The Witches (1990)

SUNDAY, JULY 11

Time (New Episodes Weekly)

The Real Housewives of Cheshire (New Episodes Weekly)

MONDAY, JULY 12

The White Lotus (New Episodes Weekly)

Shahs of Sunset (New Episodes Weekly)

The Real Housewives of Potomac (New Episodes Weekly)

Legends of Tomorrow (New Episodes Weekly)

Life Below Zero: Character Stories (New Episodes Weekly)

TUESDAY, JULY 13

Married to Medicine Atlanta (New Episodes Weekly)

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes (Double Episodes Weekly)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

Superman & Lois (New Episodes Weekly)

THURSDAY, JULY 15

Mr Inbetween (Season 3)

Location, Location, Location: 20 Years and Counting (Season 1)

FRIDAY, JULY 16

American Horror Stories (Double Episode Premiere, New Episodes Weekly)

The Meg

Lucy

SUNDAY, JULY 18

Patriot Games

TUESDAY, JULY 20

Baptiste (New Episodes Weekly)

FRIDAY, JULY 23

The Notorious Betty Page

SATURDAY, JULY 24

Game Night

The War With Grandpa

SUNDAY, JULY 25

My Life on MTV (Season 1, Episodes 7-10)

Sid and Nancy

MONDAY, JULY 26

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (New Episodes Weekly)

The Young and the Restless (New Episodes Weekly)

Days of Our Lives (New Episodes Weekly)

TUESDAY, JULY 27

Roswell, New Mexico (New Episodes Weekly)

Love It or List It: Change of Heart (Season 1)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

Fantasy Homes in the City (Season 4)

Beat the Chef (Season 2)

THURSDAY, JULY 29

Deadliest Catch Special (Season 17, Episode 2)

Hugh’s Three Hungry Boys (Season 2)

The Tom and Jerry Show (Season 5)

FRIDAY, JULY 30

Bad Moms

The Expendables 3

The Bridges of Madison County

SATURDAY, JULY 31

Life Below Zero (New Episodes Weekly)

Tag

You can sign up to Binge here or keep track of all the new releases on its home page.

July is absolutely stacked, and there’s a bunch of titles here worth checking out.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for all the latest updates and news from the worlds of pop culture, technology and beyond.