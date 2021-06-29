Every Major TV Show And Movie Coming To Binge In July 2021

Binge is set to have a massive July between the releases of anticipated spinoff, American Horror Stories and the reboot of CW classic Gossip Girl — but that’s not everything come to the streaming service this month.
There’s plenty of new content on the way including a new season of Roswell, New Mexico and fun hits like Midnight, Texas. Of course, there’s also continuing seasons of shows like Legends of Tomorrow, Superman & Lois, Kung Fu and Young Rock, so you won’t have to go looking far for some juicy entertainment.
In fantastic news for fans of The Vampire Diaries, it’ll also land on Binge this July — but to be fair, it’s also currently streaming on Netflix, Stan and Amazon Prime so it’s likely you’ll have access to it already. It seems we just can’t enough of those sizzling hot Salvatore brothers, and Binge is just the latest service to fall prey to their wiles.
Here’s everything else coming to Binge in July.
THURSDAY, JULY 1
- Real Prime Suspect (Season 2)
- Midnight, Texas (Complete Series)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (New Episodes Weekly)
- Deadliest Catch (New Episodes Weekly)
- Kung Fun (New Episodes Weekly)
- Dave (New Episodes Weekly)
- Genera+ion (New Episodes Weekly)
- Grand Designs New Zealand (New Episodes Weekly)
- Siesta Key (New Episodes Weekly)
FRIDAY, JULY 2
- Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas (Seasons 1-2)
- Aussie Gold Hunters (New Episodes Weekly)
- The Hills: New Beginnings (New Episodes Weekly)
- Angels & Demons
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Hancock
SATURDAY, JULY 3
- Betty (New Episodes Weekly)
- Top Chef (Season 18 Finale)
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding
SUNDAY, JULY 4
- Young Rock (New Episodes Weekly)
- Field Trip with Curtis Stone (New Episodes Weekly)
- Queen of the Desert
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
MONDAY, JULY 5
- Too Close (Season 1)
- The Great North (New Episodes Weekly)
- The Great Celebrity Bake Off (New Episodes Weekly)
TUESDAY, JULY 6
- Dr. Pimple Popper (New Episodes Weekly)
- Below Deck Mediterranean (New Episodes Weekly)
- Botched (New Episodes Weekly)
- The Great Canadian Bake Off (New Episodes Weekly)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
- The Real Housewives of NYC (New Episodes Weekly)
- My 600 LB Life (New Episodes Weekly)
- Secrets of a Psychopath (Season 1)
- Elementary (New Episodes Weekly)
THURSDAY, JULY 8
- Gossip Girl (Reboot, New Episodes Weekly)
FRIDAY, JULY 9
- The Vampire Diaries (Complete Series)
- NCIS (Season 16)
- Million Dollar Listing: New York (New Episodes Weekly)
- Junior Bake Off (New Episodes Weekly)
- Selma
- The Witches (1990)
SUNDAY, JULY 11
- Time (New Episodes Weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire (New Episodes Weekly)
MONDAY, JULY 12
- The White Lotus (New Episodes Weekly)
- Shahs of Sunset (New Episodes Weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac (New Episodes Weekly)
- Legends of Tomorrow (New Episodes Weekly)
- Life Below Zero: Character Stories (New Episodes Weekly)
TUESDAY, JULY 13
- Married to Medicine Atlanta (New Episodes Weekly)
- Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes (Double Episodes Weekly)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 14
- Superman & Lois (New Episodes Weekly)
THURSDAY, JULY 15
- Mr Inbetween (Season 3)
- Location, Location, Location: 20 Years and Counting (Season 1)
FRIDAY, JULY 16
- American Horror Stories (Double Episode Premiere, New Episodes Weekly)
- The Meg
- Lucy
SUNDAY, JULY 18
- Patriot Games
TUESDAY, JULY 20
- Baptiste (New Episodes Weekly)
FRIDAY, JULY 23
- The Notorious Betty Page
SATURDAY, JULY 24
- Game Night
- The War With Grandpa
SUNDAY, JULY 25
- My Life on MTV (Season 1, Episodes 7-10)
- Sid and Nancy
MONDAY, JULY 26
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (New Episodes Weekly)
- The Young and the Restless (New Episodes Weekly)
- Days of Our Lives (New Episodes Weekly)
TUESDAY, JULY 27
- Roswell, New Mexico (New Episodes Weekly)
- Love It or List It: Change of Heart (Season 1)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
- Fantasy Homes in the City (Season 4)
- Beat the Chef (Season 2)
THURSDAY, JULY 29
- Deadliest Catch Special (Season 17, Episode 2)
- Hugh’s Three Hungry Boys (Season 2)
- The Tom and Jerry Show (Season 5)
FRIDAY, JULY 30
- Bad Moms
- The Expendables 3
- The Bridges of Madison County
SATURDAY, JULY 31
- Life Below Zero (New Episodes Weekly)
- Tag
You can sign up to Binge here or keep track of all the new releases on its home page.
July is absolutely stacked, and there’s a bunch of titles here worth checking out.
