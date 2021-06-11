The Best TV and Home Entertainment Deals to Expect During Amazon Prime Day

While we’d all love to update our home entertainment setups, dropping a couple thousand dollars to update our TVs, sound systems and what-have-you is a lot easier said than done.

A good deal on a brand new 4K TV really goes down a treat, and luckily we’re not too far out for one of the biggest sale events of the year.

Amazon’s big Prime Day sale is set to start from 12am, June 21, and runs for the following 65 hours. If last year’s sale is anything to go by, we can expect some decent offerings when it comes to tech that you can deck out your living room with, while upgrading your home entertainment system.

To get any of the deals during Amazon Prime Day, you’ve got to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. Stock is also limited, so if you spot a tempting deal, hanging around is not advised, because many deals are likely to sell out fast.

You can sign up for a free 30-day trial that’ll give you access to all the deals here.

While we wait for Prime Day to officially kick off, here are a few home entertainment deals you can take advantage of now. Be sure to check back here on the day for some fresh bargains.

If previous Prime Day sales are anything to go by Amazon will most likely be discounting its range of smart home devices, like the Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Show.

If you can’t wait until June 21, you can grab a deal on the Echo Studio smart speaker right now.

There is one caveat, however. This $100 discount is only available to Prime members. Non-Prime members will only get a $50 discount. Considering that you can sign up for a 30-day trial of Prime for free, it’s worth the extra couple of steps to get the full $100 discount.

Check out the Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker deal here.

If you don’t own a record player, but are looking to make the dive into the world of vinyl, Audio Technica’s AT-LP60XBT turntable is a great place to start.

It’s fully-automatic, so all you need to do is put your favourite album on the platter, hit play and the turnable will take care of the rest. The AT-LP60XBT also has a pre-amp built into it, along with Bluetooth support, so you can plug or pair a receiver, amplifier or speaker without any hassle.

Hit play on the Audio Technica’s AT-LP60XBT turntable deal here.

Philips’ Hue line has more or less established itself as the go-to brand for smart lighting – and for good reason. However, that high quality does come with a high price, so a good bargain is definitely welcomed.

The Philips Hue Play light bar is a nice, easy way to change the atmosphere of your living room. You can turn a normal wall into a feature wall, or make your current feature wall… more feature-y. This starter kit includes two of the Philip Hue Play light bars. When you factor in the 16 million colours to choose from, there’s a lot of lighting possibilities on the table.

You can crab the Philips Hue Play Light Bar (2-Pack) for $189 here.

When you’re talking home entertainment, sound is one of those features that many folks don’t think about improving. A soundbar offers an easy and aesthetically pleasing way to pump up the volume coming out of your TV, whether you’re getting ready for the Grand Final or settling in for a serious Netflix binge watch.

Either way, Panasonic’s HTB700 soundbar is enjoying a 23% discount, cutting $180 from its regular selling price on Amazon today.

You can follow Gizmodo Australia’s coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals here