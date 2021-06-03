You Can Save on Bose and Sony Headphones During Amazon’s Huge Mid-year Sale

We have bad news for your wallet, but good news for your ears. Amazon’s huge mid-year sale is upon us, giving us some big savings on a range of big brand headphones and earbuds.
Some highlights include both of Bose’s in-ear and over-ear QuietComfort headphones being discounted by up to $214, while Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones are also on sale for $346.
If you prefer in-ear headphones, now is a good time to snag a pair of Jabra’s Elite Active 75t and Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds. The former has been discounted by $50, while you can save up to $179 on the latter.
Here are the best deals for headphones and earbuds from Amazon’s mid-year sale:
Amazon’s mid-year Bose deals
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones – now $286 (down from $499.95)
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $317 (down from $399.95)
Amazon’s mid-year Jabra deals
- Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds – now $249 (down from $299)
- Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds – now $199 (down from $249)
- Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – now $79 (down from $119)
Amazon’s mid-year Sennheiser deals
- Sennheiser CX 350 In-Ear Wireless Headphones – now $85 (down from $149)
- Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds – now $145.90 (down from $299)
- Sennheiser HD 450BT Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones – now $169 (down from $299)
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $320 (down from $499)
- Sennheiser PXC 550 II Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones – now $289 (down from $549)
Amazon’s mid-year Sony deals
- Sony WFSP800N Sports Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $189 (down from $349.95)
- Sony WF1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds – now $189 (down from $299)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones – now $346 (down from $499)
Amazon’s mid-year headphone deals
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Wireless Earbuds – now $50.99 (down from $89.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Bud+ – now $139.71 (down from $299)
- Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $359 (down from $449)
- SoundPEATS TrueFree2 Wireless Earbuds – now $34.39 (down from $49.99)
Amazon’s mid-year sale is set to run into early next week, with a few more deals to be announced over the coming days. If you miss out on a hot deal, or your audio brand of choice isn’t represented, don’t stress. Amazon Prime Day is also set to kick off on June 21 and there’ll certainly be even more headphone bargains on offer.
These aren’t the only big deals available this week, either. Amazon’s mid-year sale has also coincided with Sony’s huge Days of Play promotion, where you can pick up major PS4 and PS5 titles for bargain prices, like The Last of Us Part 2 for now $28,Ghost of Tsushima for $38 and Cyberpunk 2077 for $34 over at Amazon.