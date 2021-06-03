You Can Save on Bose and Sony Headphones During Amazon’s Huge Mid-year Sale

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We have bad news for your wallet, but good news for your ears. Amazon’s huge mid-year sale is upon us, giving us some big savings on a range of big brand headphones and earbuds.

Some highlights include both of Bose’s in-ear and over-ear QuietComfort headphones being discounted by up to $214, while Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones are also on sale for $346.

If you prefer in-ear headphones, now is a good time to snag a pair of Jabra’s Elite Active 75t and Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds. The former has been discounted by $50, while you can save up to $179 on the latter.

Here are the best deals for headphones and earbuds from Amazon’s mid-year sale:

Amazon’s mid-year Bose deals

Amazon’s mid-year Jabra deals

READ MORE Jabra Elite 85t Review: These Small Earbuds Sound Much Bigger

Amazon’s mid-year Sennheiser deals

Amazon’s mid-year Sony deals

Amazon’s mid-year headphone deals

Amazon’s mid-year sale is set to run into early next week, with a few more deals to be announced over the coming days. If you miss out on a hot deal, or your audio brand of choice isn’t represented, don’t stress. Amazon Prime Day is also set to kick off on June 21 and there’ll certainly be even more headphone bargains on offer.

These aren’t the only big deals available this week, either. Amazon’s mid-year sale has also coincided with Sony’s huge Days of Play promotion, where you can pick up major PS4 and PS5 titles for bargain prices, like The Last of Us Part 2 for now $28,Ghost of Tsushima for $38 and Cyberpunk 2077 for $34 over at Amazon.