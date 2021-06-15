Snap Up These Camera and Lens Deals From Amazon Prime Day

Folks, we’re a mere six days away from Amazon Prime Day 2021. The massive online shopping event kicks off at midnight AEST, June 21 and runs until 5 pm AEST on Wednesday, June 23. That’s a full 65 hours to get your hands on the best deals Amazon Prime Day 2021 has to offer.

Last year, Amazon had plenty of discounts on cameras and camera accessories to suit everyone, from the point-and-shoot simple snapper through to the more seasoned pros. If you fit more into the former category, our guide for what to look for in a DSLR may help you out with your buying decisions, so you can get the camera that’s right for you.

To nab some of these sweet Prime Day deals, you’ll need to be a Prime member. If you haven’t signed up already, it’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $6.99 per month after the trial’s up. Plus, you can cancel your subscription at any time, including after Amazon Prime Day.

As always, stock is limited and some of these deals are specifically time limited, so if you do spot a particularly tempting deal it would be wise to jump on it pronto.

As we said, it all kicks off in six days, so set your alarms. In the meantime, we’ve here are a few sweet deals that are already live.

If you’re looking for a camera that’s equally as good at shooting footage as it is snapping a photo, there is no more suitable camera in this class than the GH5. It has 4K resolution video capabilities that can be captured at 50/60fps. Its still photography performance is equally as impressive, offering 6k photos. Stills and videos alike will benefit from Panasonic’s 5-axis dual image stabilisation, making the dreaded camera shake a thing of the past. It’s currently on sale for $1,690 (save $709).

The Canon EOS R5 offers photographers and filmmakers ground-breaking features and image quality, including 8K video recording, 20 frames per second still shooting, 45MP high resolution still images, in-body image stabiliser, dual card slots, and 100% autofocus frame coverage with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, which works all video modes including 4K 120fps slow motion. If you’ve been eyeing one off for a while, this one is currently $5350 (save $1,649) on Amazon.

As the name suggests, Canon’s iNSPiC C Instant Camera isn’t a pro grade shooter, but more a fun and simple instant camera with a super light 170g carrying weight. It’s enjoying a $110 price cut for Prime Day, making it more appealing as a simple take and carry camera wherever you go.

If your shooting aspirations are a little more serious than the iNSPiC range, consider Canon’s Powershot G1 X Mark III Digital Camera instead. Its 20% price cut brings its price down by a healthy $314, money that you could put towards other camera gear.

Check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals here on Gizmodo.