Mark your calendars, because Amazon Prime Day 2021 isn’t far away. The massive online sale event will be starting from 12am AEST, June 21, and will be running for the following 65 hours. During this period, the online retailer will be offering major deals across tech and gadgets, home entertainment and more.

If you’re looking to buy yourself a fancy new smart phone to replace the one you currently have with the giant crack in the screen, this is the time to act. However, if you’re a dyed in the wool Apple user, don’t expect to see any iPhone deals.

Smartphone prices on Amazon can be wildly variable, with some third party sellers frankly taking the mickey and charging way too much for ordinary handsets. That’s usually not an issue if you’re buying directly from Amazon, so be sure to check that the seller is Amazon AU.

Smart phone deals

Before Prime Day 2021 officially kicks off next week, Amazon is currently offering a few discounts for select handsets:

Phone accessory deals

Outside its handset deals, Amazon also has a few phone accessories on sale today:

If you’re keen on more phone deals, be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it during Amazon Prime Day.

Mobile plan deals

If buying a phone outright isn’t in your budget, a few telcos are currently offering some decent end of financial year sales.

Vodafone: You can save on a range of smart phones, including $200 off an iPhone 12 and $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S21+.

You can save on a range of smart phones, including $200 off an iPhone 12 and $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S21+. Telstra: EOFY deals include $200 off an iPhone 12, $250 off the Google Pixel 4a and a bonus Galaxy Watch3 (RRP $799) with any Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ or S21 Ultra.

EOFY deals include $200 off an iPhone 12, $250 off the Google Pixel 4a and a bonus Galaxy Watch3 (RRP $799) with any Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ or S21 Ultra. Optus: A selection of mid-range smart phones have been discounted, including 50% off the iPhone SE (64GB) and 54% off the Samsung Galaxy A52 (128GB).

Amazon Prime Day 2021 starts at 12an AEST, June 21, and runs until 5pm AEST, June 23. The Prime Day deals are only available to Prime members, so make sure you’ve signed up for a 30 day free trial beforehand.

