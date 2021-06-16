The New Beats Studio Buds Allow Seamless Pairing With Android

The brand news Beats Studio Buds have just been announced and we now know a little bit more about their Australian release.

These are the second generation of the studio buds and they come bearing an important gift — seamless pairing with Android.

Until now this has been a feature reserved for iPhones and other Apple devices across the Beats and AirPods range. Not anymore. The Beats Studio Buds promise the same open-and-go functionality on Android as well as iOS. Happy days!

And while we’re on the Apple Ecosystem, they’re also compatible with Find My on Apple and Android, in case you lose them somewhere.

And if that wasn’t enough good news, they’re also one of the few Beats products to charge via USB-C instead of Lighting.

In terms of battery life, the Beats Studio Buds get 8 hours of playback, as well as an additional 16 hours from the charging case. This is the same as the new Sony WF-1000XM4s.

And when it comes to sound they offer a 8.22mm dual-element driver, stereo separation and low harmonic distortion. They also support Spatial Audio for Dolby Atmos tracks. But as our U.S. points out in their review, “but only the Atmos part and only in Apple Music.”

They also offer active noise cancellation with adaptive gain control. “Studio Buds employ an algorithm that monitors the source file while simultaneously correcting and cleaning audio-compromising artifacts at up to 48,000 times per second,” the company said in a press release.

If you want a little more awareness of your surroundings you can also switch to Transparency mode.

How much do the new Beats Studio Buds cost in Australia

Here in Australia the Beats Studio Buds will cost $199.95. There’s no firm release date yet but Gizmodo Australia has been told it will be sometime this winter. They will be out in the U.S. on June 24 and come in black, white and red.