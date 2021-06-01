Knock Yourself Out With This $20 Back Massager

There are few things better than a really good massage. Sure, they usually hurt an awful lot, but it’s a worthwhile price to pay to work out that lingering stress.

Massage guns have been having a real moment in the sun lately. While a Theragun might be worth the money, that particular brand still has price tags in the range of $349 to $899. If you’re someone who is constantly at the gym or regularly need to work out some tight muscle knots, you’ll probably get your money’s worth with a more expensive massager.

However, if you’re someone who is a bit more casual in their workout routine, or just likes a good massage every now and then, there’s a cheaper massage gun out there for you.

While massage guns are great, it can sometimes be incredibly awkward to use on certain parts of your body. You’ll be trying bending your arm in a funny angle to get at that one knot on your lower back that’s been bugging you, only to accidentally pull a new muscle in your shoulder.

If reach is your problem, Naipo’s handheld percussion massager might be the solution you’re looking for.

While Naipo might not be ubiquitous as Theragun’s brand, we’ve previously reviewed some of Naipo’s other massagers – like this Shiatsu back and neck massager – and have been happy with the results.

This Naipo massager has a long handle, making it easy to get at those harder to reach places, like your back. This was one of the biggest downfalls of Naipo’s massage gun. It has five adjustable speed levels, along with five interchangeable heads that can be used to get better results through specifically targeted areas.

Even better, you can currently get this Naipo massager for half off its usual $39.99 price tag. To do this, you’ll first need to apply the $10 coupon offer on Amazon and then enter the promo code ON72QCK6 for an additional $10 discount during checkout. This offer expires June 3.