All the Apple Products You Should Keep Away From a Pacemaker

Many Apple fans were overjoyed to see MagSafe charging come to the iPhone 12, that is until we learned it could potentially interfere with a pacemaker.
Researchers from the Heart Rhythm Society published a study earlier in the year showing evidence that the magnet within an iPhone 12 is powerful enough to disrupt an embedded medical device like a pacemaker.
The American Heart Association backed up these findings with a second study that revealed the iPhone 12 Max had an impact on three different brands of pacemakers and ICDs.
Apple has acknowledged the risk saying “iPhone contains magnets as well as components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields. These magnets and electromagnetic fields may interfere with medical devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators.”
But it seems it’s not just the iPhone that could cause interference with medical devices.
The Apple products you should keep away from a pacemaker
A support document released by Apple has listed all the products containing magnets that should be kept away from medical devices.
The list includes:
AirPods and charging cases
- AirPods and Charging Case
- AirPods and Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods Max and Smart Case
Apple Watch and accessories
- Apple Watch
- Apple Watch bands with magnets
- Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories
HomePod
- HomePod
- HomePod mini
iPad and accessories
- iPad
- iPad mini
- iPad Air
- iPad Pro
- iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios
- iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio
- Magic Keyboard for iPad
iPhone and MagSafe accessories
- iPhone 12 models
- MagSafe accessories
Mac and accessories
- Mac mini
- Mac Pro
- MacBook Air
- MacBook Pro
- iMac
- Apple Pro Display XDR
Beats
- Beats Flex
- Beats X
- PowerBeats Pro
- UrBeats3
So, it seems this magnetic interference issue could potentially extend beyond the iPhone 12 range.
While there are yet to be reports of any critical incidents from an Apple device interfering with a medical implant it’s best to err on the side of caution here.
Apple recommends users keep these devices a safe distance away, that being at least 15cm, or 30cm if wirelessly charging.
If you notice strange interference with your Apple product and medical device, the company recommends you stop using it immediately. You should then consult a doctor or your medical device manufacturer.