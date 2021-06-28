All the Apple Products You Should Keep Away From a Pacemaker

Many Apple fans were overjoyed to see MagSafe charging come to the iPhone 12, that is until we learned it could potentially interfere with a pacemaker.

Researchers from the Heart Rhythm Society published a study earlier in the year showing evidence that the magnet within an iPhone 12 is powerful enough to disrupt an embedded medical device like a pacemaker.

The American Heart Association backed up these findings with a second study that revealed the iPhone 12 Max had an impact on three different brands of pacemakers and ICDs.

Apple has acknowledged the risk saying “iPhone contains magnets as well as components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields. These magnets and electromagnetic fields may interfere with medical devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators.”

But it seems it’s not just the iPhone that could cause interference with medical devices.

The Apple products you should keep away from a pacemaker

A support document released by Apple has listed all the products containing magnets that should be kept away from medical devices.

The list includes:

AirPods and charging cases

AirPods and Charging Case

AirPods and Wireless Charging Case

AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case

AirPods Max and Smart Case

Apple Watch and accessories

Apple Watch

Apple Watch bands with magnets

Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories

HomePod

HomePod

HomePod mini

iPad and accessories

iPad

iPad mini

iPad Air

iPad Pro

iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios

iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio

Magic Keyboard for iPad

iPhone and MagSafe accessories

iPhone 12 models

MagSafe accessories

Mac and accessories

Mac mini

Mac Pro

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

iMac

Apple Pro Display XDR

Beats

Beats Flex

Beats X

PowerBeats Pro

UrBeats3

So, it seems this magnetic interference issue could potentially extend beyond the iPhone 12 range.

While there are yet to be reports of any critical incidents from an Apple device interfering with a medical implant it’s best to err on the side of caution here.

Apple recommends users keep these devices a safe distance away, that being at least 15cm, or 30cm if wirelessly charging.

If you notice strange interference with your Apple product and medical device, the company recommends you stop using it immediately. You should then consult a doctor or your medical device manufacturer.