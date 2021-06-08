Anime Legend Yoko Kanno Will Return to Compose Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop

I mean… you can’t do Cowboy Bebop without wanting to jam, right?

Announced during Netflix’s Geeked event today, Yoko Kanno will return to create the soundtrack for Netflix and Javier Grillo-Marxuach’s new live-action take on Shinichiro Watanabe’s bounty hunting sci-fi adventure Cowboy Bebop. Aside from composing the beloved anime series’ soundtrack including the iconic opening title theme “Tank!”, Kanno is behind the scores for Vision of Escaflowne, Ghost in the Shell: Standalone Complex, Turn A Gundam, Macross Plus, and more.

The announcement video, featuring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda, seemingly in partial costume as Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine respectively, gave us a tiny glimpse of just how they will appear on the show as they jam out to Kanno’s incredible bop of an opening theme.

Yoko Kanno, the composer behind the iconic soundtrack of the original COWBOY BEBOP anime will be creating the soundtrack for the new Live Action Series. Also confirmed…Cowboy Bebop is coming this Fall. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/6lHZQcoFR6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

Cowboy Bebop hits Netflix this spring.