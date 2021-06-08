The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Anime Legend Yoko Kanno Will Return to Compose Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop

June 9, 2021
The stars of Cowboy Bebop bop to their soundtrack. (Screenshot: Netflix)

I mean… you can’t do Cowboy Bebop without wanting to jam, right?

Announced during Netflix’s Geeked event today, Yoko Kanno will return to create the soundtrack for Netflix and Javier Grillo-Marxuach’s new live-action take on Shinichiro Watanabe’s bounty hunting sci-fi adventure Cowboy Bebop. Aside from composing the beloved anime series’ soundtrack including the iconic opening title theme “Tank!”, Kanno is behind the scores for Vision of Escaflowne, Ghost in the Shell: Standalone Complex, Turn A Gundam, Macross Plus, and more.

The announcement video, featuring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda, seemingly in partial costume as Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine respectively, gave us a tiny glimpse of just how they will appear on the show as they jam out to Kanno’s incredible bop of an opening theme.

Cowboy Bebop hits Netflix this spring.

