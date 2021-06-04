America: The Motion Picture’s First Trailer Is More Chaotic Than Patriotic

We all know the stories: George Washington cut down that cherry tree…with his Wolverine-like retractable chainsaws. Paul Revere sped through the night, warning people the British were coming, because he was a robo-centaur. And then they formed a rock band with Sam Adams, Geronimo, and more. Right?

Well, it’s right in this new trailer for America: The Motion Picture, the upcoming animated film from the creators of Archer and Into the Spider-Verse producer Lord and Miller:

Or, as Netflix summarises it: “For, like, thousands of years, the origins of the United States of America have remained shrouded in mystery, lost to the sands of time. Who built this ‘country tis of thee,’ and why? Only the dinosaurs know… until now. For the first time in human history, the incredible, completely true story of America’s origins are revealed in America: The Motion Picture — a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event available the only way the Founding Fathers ever intended their story be told: On Netflix, on your phone, June 30.”

While there’s a hell of a pedigree behind the film, it feels like a… weird time to make what seems to be a spiritual sequel to Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s puppet movie Team America: World Police. While watching Paul Bunyan fight an anthropomorphic Big Ben looks like a good time — a real good time, to be honest — I can’t help but think the movie’s going to need more dimension to it to keep from feeling solely jingoistic. Even though it’s clearly supposed to be a ridiculous action-comedy, there’s still plenty of room there to admit America is not without its faults.

The film stars Channing Tatum as George Washington, Jason Mantzoukas as Sam Adams, Olivia Munn as Thoman Edison, Raoul Max Trujillo as Geronimo, Killer Mike as the Blacksmith, Simon Pegg as King George III, Andy Samberg as Benedict Arnold, and more. The film is currently crossing the Delaware and is scheduled to land on Netflix on June 30.