The Best Tech Deals You Can Expect During Amazon Prime Day

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Amazon Prime Day has been officially announced. The massive online shopping event is set to kick off at 12am AEST, June 21, and will run for the following 65 hours.

If previous Prime Day sales are anything to go by you can expect some great bargains across computers, gadgets, and gaming. Some of last year’s biggest deals included 39% off Pokemon games, up to 40% off Lenovo laptops and Sony’s WH1000XM3 headphones for $299.

Considering the amount of sales that will be available, it can be daunting trying to sort through all of them to find the best deals possible. That’s where we come in, as we’ll have done all the hard work for you on the day.

While Prime Day doesn’t start until June 21, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some great deals to be had now. Here are some of the best tech deals that you can currently grab. Think of this as a preview to the main event.

Laptops

If you’re shopping for a new laptop, there are a few currently available deals:

Computer parts and accessories

If you’re looking to beef up your gaming rig, these deals are a good place to start:

Gadgets

If you what really strikes you fancy are the latest in gadgets, there was plenty on offer last year. Those deals including Apple AirPods to noise-cancelling headphones to robot vacuums.

Here are a few deals you can grab right now:

Smart Home

Some of Amazon’s best discounts are on its own smart home devices. Here are the deals that are currently available:

Gaming

Finally, if you’re on the lookout for a gaming console or feel like it’s time to pad out your gaming collection, you’re in luck. There are some great deals on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch games available right now:

Amazon Prime Day 2021 starts at 12am, June 21, so be sure to check back here on the day for some fresh bargains. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial that’ll give you access to all the deals here.

You can follow Gizmodo Australia’s coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals here