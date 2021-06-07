The Best Tech Deals You Can Expect During Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has been officially announced. The massive online shopping event is set to kick off at 12am AEST, June 21, and will run for the following 65 hours.
If previous Prime Day sales are anything to go by you can expect some great bargains across computers, gadgets, and gaming. Some of last year’s biggest deals included 39% off Pokemon games, up to 40% off Lenovo laptops and Sony’s WH1000XM3 headphones for $299.
Considering the amount of sales that will be available, it can be daunting trying to sort through all of them to find the best deals possible. That’s where we come in, as we’ll have done all the hard work for you on the day.
While Prime Day doesn’t start until June 21, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some great deals to be had now. Here are some of the best tech deals that you can currently grab. Think of this as a preview to the main event.
Laptops
If you’re shopping for a new laptop, there are a few currently available deals:
- Acer Swift 5 Notebook – now $1,742 (down from $2,399)
- Lenovo Legion 5 15.6″ (AMD Ryzen 5 4600H) – now $1,263 (down from $1,399)
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (Intel i7-10875H, 32GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD) – now $4,799 (down from $5,999)
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (Intel i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD) – now $3,999 (down from $4,549)
- Razer Blade 15 Base Model (Intel i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD) – now $2,641 (down from $3,149)
Computer parts and accessories
If you’re looking to beef up your gaming rig, these deals are a good place to start:
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – now $618.14 (usually around $750)
- HyperX Alloy Origins RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $134.44 (down from $229)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $129 (down from $195)
- LG Ultragear 24″ FHD Gaming Monitor (144Hz) – now $206.91 (down from $289)
- LG Ultragear 27” QHD Nano IPS Monitor (144Hz) – now $576.11 (down from $799)
- Logitech M720 Triathlon Wireless Mouse – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse – now $31.26 (down from $79.95)
- Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset (Green) – now $99 (down from $169.95)
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD (500GB) – now $136.07 (down from $179)
Gadgets
If you what really strikes you fancy are the latest in gadgets, there was plenty on offer last year. Those deals including Apple AirPods to noise-cancelling headphones to robot vacuums.
Here are a few deals you can grab right now:
- Ecovacs DEEBOT Robotic Vacuum Cleaner – now $599 (down from $799, with a coupon)
- Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Starter Kit – now $280 (down from $349.99)
- Sennheiser PXC 550 II Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $289 (down from $260)
Smart Home
Some of Amazon’s best discounts are on its own smart home devices. Here are the deals that are currently available:
- Echo Studio smart speaker – now $229, exclusively for Prime member (down from $329)
- Get an Echo Dot (4th Gen) with a Fire TV Stick 4K for $134.
- Save 15% when you buy any 2 Fire TV Stick devices while using the promo code “FIRETV15“.
- Bundle an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Fire TV Stick Lite for $89.
Gaming
Finally, if you’re on the lookout for a gaming console or feel like it’s time to pad out your gaming collection, you’re in luck. There are some great deals on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch games available right now:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $44 (down for $99.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima – now $38 (down from $99.95)
- The Last of Us 2 – now $28 (down from $99.95)
- New Pokemon Snap – $64 (down from $79.95)
- PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription – now $59.95 (down from $79.95)
- Resident Evil Village – now $80.90 (down from $109.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $97 (down from $124.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – now $24 (down from $69.95)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars – now $64 (down from $79.95)
Amazon Prime Day 2021 starts at 12am, June 21, so be sure to check back here on the day for some fresh bargains. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial that’ll give you access to all the deals here.
You can follow Gizmodo Australia’s coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals here