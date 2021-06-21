10 of the Craziest Amazon Prime Day Deals (so Far)

Online sales are both a blessing and curse. On the one hand, there’s a good chance that one or two things you’ve been hanging out to buy are now on sale. On the other hand, with so many deals available it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and paralysed by choice.

There’s where we come in.

Amazon’s massive Prime Day sale is in full-swing at the moment, with deals appearing and disappearing frequently. If you haven’t had a chance to grab a Prime Day bargain yet, these are our picks for the the top 10 deals you need to check out.

Nintendo Switch Console: $349 ( $469.95 )

A pretty massive discount that’s also only available for a limited time. Get in before this Nintendo Switch deal either sells out or the lightning deal finishes. If you’ve been eyeing off a Switch for a little while now, maybe it’s time to pull the trigger.

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH-1000XM3: $279.99 ( $349 )

Sony’s noise-cancelling headphones are extremely popular and for good reason. These wireless delights pack an industry-leading HD Noise Cancelling processor to keep external noise out and sick beats in.

Instant Pot Duo Nova Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker: $179 ( $269.95 )

Pump up the pressure in your kitchen with this 8-litre stainless steel cooker with a huge number of built-in features, including 14 one-touch smart auto cook programs.

Philips Hue Play – White & Colour Ambiance Smart LED Bar Light: $89 ( $131.95 )

Pump up the ambience in your home with 33% of this smart LED bar light with voice activation. Use it to spruce up the light in your living room or to backlight your TV with splashes of colour that sync to what you’re watching.

Bosch 91-Piece V-Line Titanium Drill Bit and Screwdriver Bit Set with Ratcheting Screwdriver: $29.90 ( $52.50 )

Consider yourself a bit of handy genius when you have the right tools? Well the right tool might just be staring you in the face right now. At 43% off, this set will sort you out for wood, metal or masonry work.

Yamaha YSP-2700 Sound bar: $875 ( $1,549 )

With a whopping $674 wiped off the price tag, this sound bar will really rattle your walls. It uses an in-built IntelliBeam function to automatically set the optimum sound field for the room it’s in. It’s also Bluetooth enabled, so you don’t have to worry about running pesky wires across your lounge room to set it up.

Dyson V11 Animal Stick Vacuum: $879.20 ( $1,099 )

Dyson is one of the most well-respected vacuum brands around, but that reputation comes with a bit of a price tag. Luckily, during Prime Day you can grab the V11 Animal stick vacuum with a 20% off discount.

Sandisk Extreme Pro MicroSDXC, 400GB: $124.98 ( $219.90 )

If you’re looking to boost your Nintendo Switch storage or just keen on having 400GB of space in the tiniest package, Sandisk’s MicroSDXC is currently going for a crazy 43% off.

DualSense Wireless PS5 Controller: $69 ( $109.95)

Need another controller for you PS5? Going for the extremely nice price of $69, you can grab yourself an extra DualSense controller. If you don’t own a PS5 you can buy one and play pretend.

You can also pick up a DualSense charging dock for $35, down from $49.95.

Ecovacs Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: Up to 40% off

Still vacuuming with your human arms? Stop that nonsense with Ecovac’s line of robot vacuum cleaners, all with smartphone connectivity. A true Prime Day treat.

