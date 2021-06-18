Every Echo Product That’s on Sale During Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2021 officially kicks off on June 21 at 12AM AEDT and runs until 11.59pm AEDT on June 22, however global deals will be available until 5pm AEST on June 23. That means you’ve got a full 65 hours to make the most of all the best sales and deals this Prime Day.

As per last year, Amazon has decided to knock a hefty chunk of change off a number of its Echo devices, including the Echo Dot (4th Gen), the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen), the Echo Auto and more.

There’s already some pretty sweet deals and things haven’t even officially started yet. Check them out below.

The Echo Dot is Amazon’s most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound. It offers a range of voice control functions including, voice control of your entertainment systems — stream songs, podcasts and more — ask Alexa to google questions, check the weather and set alarms, and control your smart home — turn on lights, control plugs, adjust the thermostat and more, with compatible smart home devices.

Buy the Echo Dot (4th Gen) was $79, now $59 ($20) from Amazon here.

Other generation Echo Dot’s available:

The Amazon Echo Show 10 connects to Alexa to give you rich stereo sound with vivid visuals on an 10.1″ HD screen. It offers a range of features including, seeing the lyrics on-screen with Amazon Music, setting alarms and timers, display your favourite photos or checking weather and traffic as you head out for the day. You can even securely access the built-in camera to remotely monitor your home anytime with the Alexa app or other Echo Show devices.

Buy the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) was $399, now $349 (save $50) from Amazon here.

Other generation Echo Shows available:

Ask Alexa to play music, continue your audiobook, check your calendar, find nearby businesses, or make calls with the Echo Atuo. It comes with 8 microphones, so it even hears you over road noise. Echo Auto starts up in seconds, works through your car speakers, and uses your existing smartphone plan.

Buy the Echo Auto – Add Alexa to your car was $79, save $59 (save $20) from Amazon here.

