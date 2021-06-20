Pump up the Volume with These Headphone Deals during Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing with a stack of massive deals already available, and certainly more to come. If you’ve been waiting to buy a fancy pair of noise-cancelling headphones so you can drown the sounds of your morning commute, or maybe you’re in dire need of a replacement pair of earbuds because you’ve hit maximum earwax, this is your moment.
Amazon is currently offering some huge Prime Day deals across major headphone brands such as Audio-Technica, Sennheiser and Sony.
These deals are only available to Amazon Prime members. If you don’t currently have a membership, you can sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
You can check out the best deals for headphones and earbuds during Amazon Prime Day below. We’ll be updating this article as more headphones go on sale, so be sure to check back later.
Audio-Technica
- Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Professional Monitor Headphones – down from $259
- Audio-Technica ATH-AD700X Audiophile Open-Air Headphones – down from $219
- Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7b Over-Ear High-Resolution Headphones – down from $299
Bang & Olufsen deals
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 wireless headphones – down from $399
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H8i wireless headphones – down from $599
Sennheiser deals
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 noise-cancelling earbuds – down from $499
Sony deals
- Sony Premium WI-1000XM2 noise-cancelling in-ear wireless headphones – down from $399
- Sony WIC310 wireless in-ear headphones – down from $109.95
- Sony WHH910N h.Ear on 3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones – down from $349
- Sony MDR1AM2 wired high resolution audio headphones – down from $399.95
- Sony WI-SP600N/YME sports headphones – down from $229.95
- Sony WISP510 Sports in-ear bluetooth headphone – down from $179.95
You can follow Gizmodo Australia’s coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals here.