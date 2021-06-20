The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Pump up the Volume with These Headphone Deals during Amazon Prime Day

Published 1 hour ago: June 21, 2021 at 12:01 am
Image: Sennheiser
Amazon Prime Day is in full swing with a stack of massive deals already available, and certainly more to come. If you’ve been waiting to buy a fancy pair of noise-cancelling headphones so you can drown the sounds of your morning commute, or maybe you’re in dire need of a replacement pair of earbuds because you’ve hit maximum earwax, this is your moment.

Amazon is currently offering some huge Prime Day deals across major headphone brands such as Audio-Technica, Sennheiser and Sony.

These deals are only available to Amazon Prime members. If you don’t currently have a membership, you can sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

You can check out the best deals for headphones and earbuds during Amazon Prime Day below. We’ll be updating this article as more headphones go on sale, so be sure to check back later.

prime day
Image: Bang & Olufsen

Audio-Technica

Bang & Olufsen deals

Sennheiser deals

Sony deals

You can follow Gizmodo Australia’s coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals here.

Chris firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

