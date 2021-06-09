Start Playing Something New With These Great Board Game Deals

If you’re looking to get stuck into some new tabletop adventures, you’re in luck. There’s a bunch of fantastic and award-winning board games on sale right now, with some pretty decent bargains to be had, too.

These deals are available through Amazon, which has just announced its huge, annual Prime Day sale. So if this crop of board game deals isn’t to your liking, just wait until the big sale event kicks off on June 21, as they’ll certainly be some great game bargains up for grabs.

Here’s every board game deal worth picking up right now.

If you’re a big Star Wars fan, there are two great flavours of board games available – and they’re both on sale.

Star Wars: Rebellion puts you in control of either the scrappy Rebel Alliance as you run strategic strike missions across the galaxy, buoying your cause while weakening the Imperial army. Or, you play as the Empire, who are on the hunt for the Rebel’s secret base, so you can obliterate it.

If you prefer a bit more roleplay in your tabletop games, Star Wars: Imperial Assault, you and your teammates play through a series of short missions as a group of Rebel soldiers. This dungeon-crawler is like a lite version of the Star Wars RPG, where your success and failures in previous missions will affect the ones you undertake in the future.

If you didn’t know, we’re currently living through a global pandemic. That being the case, you may not want to play a board game about trying to survive a fictional one — but it really is a great board game. Pandemic is set in a world where a deadly virus has begun to take over humanity.

As the deadly diseases spread across the globe, it’ll be your job to find each cure and save humanity before time runs out. Sure, there’s some wild parallels with real life here but it’s a fantastic and very fun game for two to three of your closest mates. The future is in your hands.

Codenames is a simple board game with a really cool quirk. You and a mate play as spies trying to determine the identities of other spies in your field. Through one-word clues, you’ll have to figure out every unique spy codename and guess its word association. It’s fun, short and great for parties. You can also expand gameplay for eight players or more, making it the perfect game for a friendly get together.

If the basic version of Codenames doesn’t appeal, you can also grab Marvel Codenames or Codenames Pictures.

This really is the Dark Souls of board games. In this adaptation of the popular (and very difficult) game, you’ll uncover new dungeons, face down huge and terrifying bosses and (probably) die a lot. The good news about the Dark Souls board game is you can play solo or with mates, making it a great experience for everyone.

The unique lore of the Dark Souls world is on full show in this game and while it’s still a little bit pricey, the scale and detail here is very impressive. For anyone who loves adventure board games, this deal is a good pick.

Dominion is another fantastic tabletop adventure you should definitely play. It kicked off the deck builder genre and revolutionised what a ‘board game’ could be. Dominion is an absolute classic and this updated edition includes everything you need to get started in this Kingdom-based drama.

Card games and board games often go hand-in-hand, but Dominion takes this to the next level with a robust tabletop card game filled with treasures to collect and dominions to dominate. You can play it in a pair or with a group of friends, either mode is just as fun.

There’s board games, and then there’s Twilight Imperium. This epic spacefaring adventure comes from Fantasy Flight Games, one of the absolute best board game creators of the modern era. There’s over 1,000 components to this bad boy and each will help you map out your long journey amongst the stars.

Basically, it’s Star Wars in a board game. It’s a massive time commitment and will take you absolutely ages to plow through but it’s an incredible board game and one certainly worth investing in. Picking it up for $172 will save you around $78 off its usual full price. It’s an excellent deal and well worth a shout.

A few other board game deals that are worth a play

