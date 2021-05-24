YouTube’s New Right To Monetise Policy: Who Gets Paid And Who Doesn’t

YouTube has just announced some major changes to its video monetisation policy, which will allow the company to run ads on all video content. However, it will only pay creators who have qualified for the YouTube Partner Programme (YPP). Understandably, creators are pissed.

A recent update to YouTube’s term’s of service, particularly regarding the company’s “right to monetise,” has ruffled a few feathers.

“Starting today we’ll begin slowly rolling out ads on a limited number of videos from channels not in YouTube Partner Program,” the company said in a statement.

“This means as a creator that’s not in YPP, you may see ads on some of your videos. Since you’re not currently in YPP, you won’t receive a share of the revenue from these ads.”

The changes are being rolled out as part of an announcement that was made last year, but will only begin to impact creators outside of the US from mid-2021. The time has finally come, with it now hitting next month.

YouTube has confirmed to Gizmodo Australia that the changes will not impact channels that are already a part of the YouTube Partner Programme, and will start by only impacting a number of brand-safe channels outside of the program.

However, if the channels are not a part of the YPP, creators will not receive a share of the advertising revenue YouTube receives, regardless of how successful the video is.

Many creators are upset by this, including anime YouTuber Mastar Media — who has 3.5 million subscribers — condemning the move on Twitter.

“This is nuts,” Mastar wrote.

“If you’re a small channel, struggling to grow and haven’t yet gotten monetization, YouTube will run ads now and take 100% of the profit from your work.”

YouTube is still encouraging creators to apply to the YPP, asserting that “nothing is changing with the requirements or process.” However, many creators have flagged that running ads on content could deter viewers and subscribers, in turn making it harder for small channels to qualify for the partner programme.

Additionally, YouTube has confirmed that channels outside of the YPP will not be able to opt-out of advertising, noting that it will be “an adjustment” for creators.

For non-YPP creators, there's no option to turn ads off on your content – these ad controls become available once you're in the YouTube Partner Program. We understand this will be an adjustment – we’ll be rolling these changes out gradually & closely monitoring feedback. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 18, 2020

Many Youtube creators and viewers have condemned the change, calling it “extremely scummy” and “the greediest move I’ve ever seen.”

YouTube did, however, confirm to Gizmodo Australia that some channels such as the ABC, which cannot legally run ads on their content, will be exempt from the policy.

The company has stressed that the changes – and its impact on creators – will be closely monitored.