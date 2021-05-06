Vodafone Has Knocked $100 off the iPhone 12 and Will Give You a Year of Apple TV for Free

Just over a month ago Telstra announced a flash sale for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, where it knocked $100 off each handset. Optus followed suit last week with the exact same deal for the same iPhone 12 models. We’re seeing a bit of a trend emerging here, because it’s now Vodafone’s turn to take a bite of the apple.

Vodafone has announced that it will be knocking $100 off the price tag of both the standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

As an added bonus, you can also score up to $200 in credit if you trade-in an eligible device when you sign up for one of Vodafone’s iPhone 12 plans and stay connected for 12, 24 or 36 months. To really sweeten the deal, Vodafone will also throw in a year of Apple TV+ for free (valued at $7.99 per month).

This promotion is available until May 27.

Vodafone’s extra data deal

The discounted iPhone 12 promotion is already pretty decent by itself, but Vodafone’s deals don’t end there. The telco is also providing extra mobile data while discounting its plans.

These mobile data bumps and monthly prices last for the life of your Vodafone plan.

Its 10GB Lite mobile plan has been bumped up to a massive 50GB, and you’ll only pay $35 per month instead of $40.

If you’re looking for even more data, the Lite+ plan is now $40/month for 60GB, instead of $45/month for 30GB. The Super plan is $45/month for 100GB, instead of $55/month for 60GB.

As a quick side note, these prices don’t include the handset cost for the iPhone 12 and Mini, and are just the monthly plan costs. When paired with a handset, the Lite+ plan will cost you $87.04/month if you pick up a 64GB iPhone 12 on a 24-month contract.

You can check out Vodafone’s mobile plans for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini below.

Which iPhone 12 model is better?

Are you keen on an iPhone 12, but aren’t sure whether you’re better off with the standard version or the Mini? For the most part, these two smartphones are very similar. The only major difference is that, due to its size, the iPhone 12 Mini has a smaller display and battery. So if you’re someone who likes a bigger screen and longer battery life, you might be better off with the standard version of the iPhone.

This deal also includes the recently released purple iPhone 12.

You can check out the full specs for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini in the table below:

iPhone 12 Specifications iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Mini OS iOS 14 iOS 14 Dimensions 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm, 162g 131.5 mm x 64.2 mm x 7.4 mm, 133g CPU A14 bionic chip A14 bionic chip Storage 64/128/256 GB 64/128/256 GB Battery 2,815 mAh 2,227 mAh Display 6.1-inch OLED display 5.4-inch OLED display Connection 5G connectivity 5G connectivity Camera Dual rear: 12MP Wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) 12MP Ultra Wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture).

Front: 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) Dual rear: 12MP Wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) 12MP Ultra Wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture).

Front: 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) Colours Black, white, red, blue, green and purple Black, white, red, blue, green and purple Water resistance IP68 IP68

