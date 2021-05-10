The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Venom: Let There Be Carnage First Trailer Sets Its Lethal Villain Free

Published 52 mins ago: May 10, 2021 at 11:20 pm
Eddie Brock, with ketchup on his face. (Screenshot: Sony)
Though Sony’s first Venom movie turned Eddie Brock and his unsuspecting symbiote partner into heroes by having them face yet another symbiote threat, the movie also established that there was at least one other significant threat on the West Coast that would eventually need seeing to in the future.

Aside from reminding everyone how ridiculous wigs can look on an actor, Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady didn’t factor all that largely into the first Venom’s plot. There was little doubt Kasady would be back in the upcoming sequel, Let There Be Carnage, and in the new trailer makes clear that the sequel’s bringing its own new titular symbiote into the mix.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently set to hit theatres on September 24.

