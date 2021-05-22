Vampire Academy Coming to Peacock TV From Executive Producer Julie Plec

Do you remember Mark Water’s disastrous 2014 directorial adaptation of Richelle Mead’s book Vampire Academy? The film currently sits at 16 per cent on rotten tomatoes and an equally lousy audience score, labelling it a box office dud. However, Peacock TV, and executive producer Julie Plec intends to the right that wrong with a Vampire Academy television show that’s going straight to series order.

Plec knows her way around the Vampire realm as executive producer on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. Another Vampire universe veteran, Marguerite MacIntrye, is also on board. She wrote on another Vampire Diaries spin-off, Legacies.

The only information available so far is a synopsis as there is no casing or projected release date. Collider reports the official synopsis for the as follows:

“In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes. Together they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society.”

I haven’t read the books, so I’m unsure if the synopsis is close to the original story, but I expect a mix of book material mixed in and Plec’s artistic vision.

It’s clear that Vampire madness is coming to television sooner than later. Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles is headed to AMC, there’s been talk of a True Blood reboot, and Legacies is still going strong.