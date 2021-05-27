Unearthed Safe In Sydney Reveals Promo Condom For Vin Diesel’s XXX

A long-forgotten safe in Sydney has just been opened to reveal a precious hidden treasure — a promo condom for Vin Diesel’s 2002 hit, XXX.

As a reminder, XXX follows Xander Cage, a former extreme sports athlete, who is recruited by Samuel L. Jackson to join the NSA as a spy.

There are currently three films in the franchise, with the most recent coming out in 2017. There is also a fourth in the works.

But back to 2002. The promo condom was revealed by Aussie actor, Chrisiaan Van Vuuren, on Twitter this week.

According to Van Vuuren, a mate of his found the buried safe five years ago. So for the past half-decade that have been pondering what spectacular treasures could be hidden within.

“A friend of mine found a locked safe buried underground 5 years ago. For 5 years there has been anticipation over what might be inside it,” Van Vuuren tweeted.

As they discovered, the safe contained the most unexpected (but precious) treasure of all.

“Today, he finally opened that safe, and within it, was a single XXX condom… As in a branded condom, from the 2002 movie staring Vin Diesel!”

A friend of mine found a locked safe buried underground 5 years ago. For 5 years there has been anticipation over what might be inside it. Today, he finally opened that safe, and within it, was a single XXX condom… As in a branded condom, from the 2002 movie staring Vin Diesel! pic.twitter.com/b0WbEy58hE — Christiaan Van Vuuren (@ChristiaanVanV) May 26, 2021

Pat Stevenson, who was the founder of the safe, confirmed with our sister site PTV that it was found in an old Redfern rental.

It’s unclear whether there was anything else in the safe. We’re hoping not.

Who can say why XXX needed a branded condom. One would have thought it would want to remove itself from the usual connotations connected to the term ‘XXX’.

Instead, whoever made this decision decided to lean it. And honestly, you have to respect it.

But the bigger question here is why someone decided that this artefact warranted locking in a safe and burying.

Perhaps they just thought it was funny, which is not wrong. Or maybe this is is one of the great mysteries of the universe that is above the comprehension of our unenlightened human brains.