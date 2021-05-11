The News Of Tomorrow, Today

This NSFW Love, Death, and Robots Trailer Emphasises the Death

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken

Published 2 hours ago: May 11, 2021 at 10:30 am -
Filed to:american writers
artificial intelligence in fictionentertainment cultureharlan ellisonio9jg ballardjohn scalziliteratureneil ashernetflixpaolo bacigalupirobot seriestim millerwriters
This NSFW Love, Death, and Robots Trailer Emphasises the Death
Don't worry, the dog doesn't die. (That we know of.) (Screenshot: Netflix)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Well, you can’t say Netflix’s animated sci-fi anthology doesn’t give a fuck. It gives several.

Since the second season of Love, Death, and Robots is arriving on Friday, the streaming service has unveiled a new red band trailer where Love and Robots are in comparatively short supply:

While it’s tough to make out much in the frenzied video other than a lot of gore, we know some of the eight episodes of the season are based on the stories of classic sci-fi writers Harlan Ellison (“Life Hutch”) and J.G. Ballard (“The Downed Giant,” which will be directed by Deadpool’s Tim Miller) as well as modern sci-fi writers John Scalzi (“Automated Customer Service), Neil Asher (“Snow in the Desert”), and Paolo Bacigalupi (“Pop Squad”).

Love, Death, and Robots season two premieres on May 14. Season three is already on the way, and due next year.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.