There’s So Much New Star Wars Art on May 4, May Your Wallet Be With You

If you’re in the market for a new piece of Star Wars art, May the Fourth be with you. To celebrate the unofficial Star Wars holiday, many galleries, dealers, and artists are selling brand new Star Wars art, and today we’re highlighting just a few of our favourites.

First, the team at Mondo has this excellent new poster by Mike Sutfin called We Must Be Cautious. It’s in multiple variants, including this one below, which is a timed edition. But other colours and rarities will also be available Wednesday 2 a.m. AEST on Mondo’s site. Find more info about all of that at this link.

Image: Mondo

Bottleneck Gallery is also getting in on the fun with several different drops, all of which you can see in the below gallery. There’s The Mandalorian’s Ahsoka Tano and Grogu, The Empire Strikes Back, and even a new trilogy by Marko Manev. It all goes on sale at 2 a.m. AEST on May 5; you can see other variants, sizes, costs, and more at this link.

Image: Bottleneck/Acme Archives, Other <em>Star Wars</em> Image: Bottleneck/Acme Archives, Other <em>The Empire Strikes Back</em> Image: Bottleneck/Acme Archives, Other <em>Bantha Ride</em> Image: Bottleneck/Acme Archives, Other <em>The Child</em> Image: Bottleneck/Acme Archives, Other <em>Ahsoka Tano</em>

Artist Scott C is a favourite here on Gizmodo and he’s got five brand new Showdowns which will be on sale for 48 hours starting at 12 a.m. AEST on May 5. Visit this link for more info.

Image: Scott C

The gang at Spoke Art has teamed up with artist Joshua Budich to release a series he calls “Mind Tricks.” They’re randomly inserted Star Wars screenprint pieces on all types of different materials. The below image shows just a few examples, but you can read more about them at this link. They go on sale Wednesday at 3 a.m. AEST.

Photo: Spoke Art

Last, but certainly not least, is a spin on the Star Wars Day idea. Artist Jason Edmiston is releasing prints of his Spaceballs pieces from his ongoing “Eyes Without a Face” series. They’re being released as a set of two in a very limited run of 150, and go on sale for $90 at 2 a.m. AEST May 5 at this link.

Surrounded by Arseholes is oversized at 19

Surely there’s more out there — but those are some of our favourites. Happy hunting and May the Fourth be with you!