The Range Rover Evoque Reminds Us That It’s Still Here

Believe it or not, the Range Rover Evoque is still around and, in a way, it’s even thriving with two newly released editions. The Evoque is getting a special edition Bronze Collection release, and a special edition P300 HST model. It’s not yet confirmed whether these will make it to the U.S. market, however.

The Bronze Collection is based on the current Evoque S, but debuts an exterior overhaul. It adds a two tone roof and “bespoke design elements.” Accents. They’re just accents, Land Rover. But they’re fine, and the bronze looks good! Wrong colour wheels, though.

Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

The Bronze Collection also adds some infotainment options, but the Advanced Pivi Pro system seems to be very alike to the current infotainment system available on the Evoque, only that it’s the “Advanced” version of that system. Hopefully, it addresses some of the bugs in the base system.

One of the things that makes this the step-up version of Land Rover’s infotainment is the PHEV charging status display, which is hardly a new (or advanced) feature. It’s more of a necessary one now, but it does point to the Bronze Collection Evoque having a number of different drivetrains. One of which is a plug-in hybrid engine, the P300e, as Land Rover details:

The efficient P300e Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain is also available, combining a 1.5-litre Ingenium three-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor for a smooth zero-emissions pure-electric driving range of 55km (34 miles)*. Efficiency is remarkable: the Range Rover Evoque P300e […] delivers fuel economy of up to 2.0l/100km (143.1mpg.)

The Bronze Collection Evoque will start at €54,250 in Germany, which is a little over $US65,000 ($84,117), but recall that overseas prices include value-added tax (VAT.)

If you drop the “e” from that hybrid engine name, you get the other new edition, the Evoque P300 HST. This one is based on the sportier Evoque R-Dynamic S, and as you can guess, it’s the top of the line model and is focused more on performance than its stablemates in the Bronze Collection.

Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

It has the same P300 mild-hybrid setup from the Evoque as before. It has a 2.0-litre four-cylinder MHEV powertrain, which adds a little torque and get’s faster performance in return, as Land Rover notes:

The P300 HST accelerates from 0-100km/h in 6.8 seconds (0-60mph in 6.5 seconds). Driving through a nine-speed automatic gearbox and featuring Land Rover’s cutting-edge Terrain Response 2 system, the all-wheel drive model combines dynamic on-road handling with trademark Range Rover all-terrain capability.

This model is meant to sit even higher in the Evoque range than the R-Dynamic S, but its specs are mostly the same. You do get a few upgraded exterior bits and a lot of different colour paint finishes to choose from, though, which make for a damn handsome Rover:

With 11 exterior colour options, its modern and sporty look is enhanced with the Black Pack, comprising Gloss Black Range Rover bonnet script, side vents, bonnet louvres, door mirror caps and exterior accents. A standard Gloss Black Sliding Panoramic Roof and Privacy Glass, plus unique Gloss Black 20-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers also set the new HST apart.

I am still peeved that Land Rover decided to kill off the two-door version of this little SUV. The proportions and design of the Evoque work well as a two-door machine, arguably better than as a four-door. Drivers will often choose an extra set of doors when it comes time to buy, so we’ll just have to imagine a two-door version of this red-hot P300 HST.

The Range Rover Evoque HST is priced from £50,400 in the UK, which is about $US70,600 ($91,363), and that is including VAT, same as in Germany.

Photo: Jaguar Land Rover