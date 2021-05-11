The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Green Knight’s New Trailer Is a Gorgeously Dark Fantasy Epic

James Whitbrook

James Whitbrook

Published 30 mins ago: May 11, 2021 at 11:10 pm -
Filed to:cephalophores
creative worksdavid lowerydev patelfilmsgawaingreen knighthuman interestio9king arthurs familyknight errantknights of the round tableliteraturemorgan le fayralph inesonromancethe green knight
The Green Knight’s New Trailer Is a Gorgeously Dark Fantasy Epic
Gawain goes out to meet his fate. (Screenshot: A24)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

We’ve been waiting for what feels like much longer than one year hence — thanks to a pesky global pandemic — for David Lowery’s The Green Knight. Now, it’s finally nearly here, and it’s still looking amazing.

Starring Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, The Green Knight follows the Arthurian court of legend as they are confronted in a mysterious challenge by the titular Green Knight (Ralph Ineson). Seemingly undefeatable in combat and promising to return after Gawain promptly chopped his head off a year prior, the young warrior now has to ride out and face his destiny in battle once more.

It looks like a great twist on the legendary tale of honour, but we’re here for just how sumptuous Lowery has made this quest. There’s some truly gorgeous stuff in here, including Gawain finding an entire herd of giant, roaming humanoid monoliths, trippy starfields, and so much more. No matter how much we’ve been yearning to see it this past year, it looks like it will have been well worth the wait.

The Green Knight hits theatres July 30.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

James Whitbrook

James Whitbrook

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.