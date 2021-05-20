The First Mysterious Benedict Society Trailer Is a Children’s Tale of 2 Tony Hales

Precocious, adventurous kids are a dime a dozen. Tony Hale? Less so. Yet somehow, Disney+’s upcoming adaptation of The Mysterious Benedict Society children’s books features Tony Hale recruiting a quartet of precocious, adventurous kids to stop the nefarious plans of… Tony Hale?

Of course, anyone who’s read Trenton Lee Stewart’s four-book series knows that the good-hearted but eccentric Nicholas Benedict has an evil twin, named Ledroptha Curtain. I’ll let Disney+ explain the rest:

“After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ must devise a plan to defeat him.”

The streaming service also released the first trailer for the series, which seems pleasant enough, although boy howdy these four kids seem extremely young:

Of course, their youth will likely prove a benefit if The Mysterious Benedict Society proves a hit and earns more seasons to adapt the three remaining novels.

In addition to multiple Hales, the show also stars Kristen Schaal as Number Two, Mystic Inscho as the logical Reynie Muldoon, Emmy DeOliveira as the tool-wielding Kate Weatherall, Marta Timofeeva as the mind-reader Constance Contraire, and Seth Carr as George “Sticky” Washington, who has an eidetic memory. Meanwhile, you can try your best to remember The Mysterious Benedict Society premieres on June 25 on Disney+.