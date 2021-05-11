The Biggest Tech, NBN and Science News From the 2021 Federal Budget

This week the Morrison government handed down the 2021-2022 Federal Budget. And this year there was a bit more cash injected into the tech, telco and science sectors. Here’s the biggest news.

Digital Economy Strategy

We already know a bit about what the 2021 Federal Budget has in store for the tech sector. Last week the government announced a $1.2 billion Digital Economy Strategy. It includes a few things:

My Health Record gets $300 million

The controversial centralised health platform, My Health Record, is getting $300 million for mostly COVID-19 related updates.

This will supposedly provide Australians with their test results as well as their vaccine status. It will also send vaccine-related alert notifications to people’s device of choice.

Part of the funding will also go towards connecting My Health Record to Residential Aged Care Facilities to “[deliver] improvements in medication management and transitions of care between health care settings.”

MyGov is getting some upgrades

Meanwhile, MyGov is getting $200.1 million for a chat bot, advanced service dashboard and a document upload functionality that will allow for management of payment, claims, debt status and activities in one place.

According to the Morrison government, it wants myGov to “deliver a simpler and more tailored experience for Australians based on their preferences and interactions, through streamlined and enhanced digital delivery of the government services they need.”

As for the new digital assistant, or chat bot, it will apparently “[make] it easier for Australians to find the services that meet their needs, whether that be seeking childcare providers or disaster relief support.”

$130 million for regional connectivity

The Regional Connectivity Program (RCP) is also getting a $140 million boost to improve connectivity in parts of regional Australia.

This will include upgrades to mobile, wireless and satellite internet coverage.

$106 million will kick off the second round of funding for the program, $45 million of which will be used in the northernmost part of the country.

“The pandemic has shown many Australians the value of the regions, both as economic powerhouses and as desirable destinations to live, work, and raise a family,” Minister for Regional Communications, Mark Coulton, said in a statement

“In order to ensure regional Australians can continue to do the heavy lifting the nation asks of them, the government recognises — and is investing in — the need for improved connectivity.”

A further $16.4 million will also be given to bushfire-prone areas that sit between rural and urban landscapes.

“Improving coverage on the peri-urban fringe will help communities access vital information during emergencies, seek help if needed and stay in touched with loved ones,” Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said in a statement.

The Federal Government is now supporting video game development

A Digital Games Tax Offset is also being introduced as part of the Digital Economy Strategy.

The 30 per cent refundable tax offset will be available to eligible businesses that spend a minimum of $500,000 on Australian-made games. While the criteria is yet to be defined, the Federal Government has said that games with gambling elements or that can’t get classification won’t be eligible.

The offset will be available from July 1.

