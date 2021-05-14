Dyson’s Jumping on Click Frenzy Early with $250 off Vacuums

While Click Frenzy 2021 is scheduled to officially kick off May 18, that hasn’t stopped brands from getting ahead of the pack and offering some great early bird deals. Case in point? Everyone’s favourite vacuum cleaner brand, Dyson, is currently offering a stack of red hot Click Frenzy bargains across its range of vacuums, air purifiers and more.

It goes without saying that Dyson vacuums are pretty hot property, so there’s a good chance all of these Click Frenzy deals could be sucked up sooner than later. So if you’re looking to get yourself a new Dyson stick vac while saving $250, you’ll want to act fast.

Dyson’s Click Frenzy vacuum deals

If a $250 price slash isn’t enough for you to finally buy a Dyson vacuum than I don’t know what will be.

So how good are these vacuums? According to Dyson, the V11 Outsize Pro offers “most powerful suction of any cordless vacuum.” In other words, it sucks but in a good way.

The Click Frenzy deals includes the Dyson V11 Outsize Pro (now $1,099), the Dyson V10 Absolute+ cordless vacuum cleaner (now $849), the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner (now $649) and the Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum cleaner (now $349). So no matter your budget range, there’s a Dyson stick vac on sale.

And if those discounts weren’t sweet enough already, you’ll also receive a free filter or extension hose when you purchase any of these vacuums.

You can check out the range of Dyson vacuum deals for Click Frenzy below:

Dyson’s Click Frenzy Air Purifier deals

If you’re already good for a vacuum cleaner, or you want all of your home appliances to match, Dyson is also running some deals for its Hot+Cool Link air purifier and purifier fan heater during Click Frenzy. With winter just around the corner, these are a great way to keep yourself warm without having to throw on six layers of clothing.

The Pure Hot+Cool Link air purifier has been discounted by $250 down to $549, while the price of the Pure Hot+Cool Purifier Fan heater is now $699, down from $899.

You can check out the range of Dyson air purifier deals for Click Frenzy below:

Dyson’s Click Frenzy Airwrap and Supersonic deals

Owning a Dyson Supersonic is like having a driveway in Sydney’s inner-city suburbs – once you own one, you know you’ve made it in life. With a powerful digital motor designed for fast drying, anyone that owns this hair dryer raves about its technology, which Dyson has always prided itself on.

If you buy a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer during Click Frenzy, you’ll also receive two complimentary brushes (valued up to $98 each). The selection of brushes include a Paddle Brush, a Round Brush (35mm), a Round Brush (45mm) and a detangling comb.

Dyson is also offering a similar deal for its Airwrap hair stylers. If you buy one of these fancy hair stylers, you’ll also receive two complimentary brushes (valued up to $98 each). The selection of brushes include a Paddle Brush, a Round Brush (35mm), a Round Brush (45mm) and a detangling comb.

You can check out Gizmodo Australia’s coverage of Click Frenzy 2021 deals here.