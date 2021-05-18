The Best PC And Gaming Deals From Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021

It’s once again time for another round of Click Frenzy’s huge sales. From laptops to gaming monitors, games, peripherals and headsets, there’s bound to be a nice deal going for something you either want or need.
This year’s Click Frenzy Mayhem sale officially kicked off at 7pm (AEDT) May 18, but a few retailers already started listing deals prior to that, so the stock could already be dwindling. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back throughout the period when even more discounts and bargains have gone live.
Check out some of the early bird PC and gaming deals below.
This story has been updated since it was first published.
Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 PC accessory and hardware deals
- Kogan Full-RGB Cherry MX Mechanical Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $89.99 (down from $149.99)
- Logitech G635 7.1 LightSync Gaming Headset – now $179 (down from $279.95)
- Seagate 3.5″ SkyHawk AI Surveillance SATA HDD (16TB) – now $825 (down from $1,299)
- WD Elements SE USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive (2TB) – now $85 (down from $109)
- New Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop – now $2,798.99 (down from $3,998,99)
- Biostar TB360-BTC PRO i7/i5/i3 LGA1151 Intel B360 DDR4 12 GPU Mining motherboard – now $449 (down from $549)
- ASUS AX6000 Dual Band 802.11ax WiFi Router – now $489 (down from $599)
- New Alienware Aurora Ryzen™ Edition R10 Gaming Desktop – now $2,519 (down from $3,599)
- Dell G5 Gaming Desktop – now $2,399 (down from $3,199)
- Kogan GM9 RGB 6400dpi Gaming Mouse – now $19.99 (down from $49.99)
- Kogan GMX RGB 10000dpi Modular Gaming Mouse – now $35.99 (down from $69.99)
- Kogan GM-Pro RGB 10000dpi Gaming Mouse – now $29.99 (down from $59.99)
Kogan GM-AIR Ultra Lightweight RGB 6400dpi Gaming Mouse – now $39.99 (down from $79.99)
Kogan PowerFlow Wireless Charging Gaming Mouse & RGB Wireless Charger Mouse Pad – now $129 (down from $199.99)
Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 laptop deals
- Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop – now $1,819 (down from $2,599)
- New Dell G15 Gaming Laptop – now $2,124 (down from $2,499)
- Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop – now $1,363.99 (down from $2,098.99)
- Alienware M15 R4 Gaming Laptop – now $2,719 (down from $3,399)
- HP Elitebook 840 14″ Laptop (i5-8265U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – now $1,499 (down from $2,183)
- Lenovo Ideapad V15 15.6″ FHD Laptop (i5-8265U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – now $899 (down from $929)
- Alienware M17 R3 Gaming Laptop – now $2,999.02 (down from $4,999.02)
- Alienware M13 R2 Gaming Laptop – now $3,079 (down from $5,599)
- Acer Nitro 15.6″ Core i5-10300H 8GB RAM 256GB SSD GTX 1650Ti Gaming Laptop – now $999 (down from $1,212)
Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 monitor deals
- Kogan 27″ Full HD IPS FreeSync 75Hz Frameless Monitor – now $199 (down from $349.99)
- LG 27″ Full HD 1080p IPS LED Radeon FreeSync Monitor – now $199 (down from $359)
- LG 27″ QHD Nano IPS 144Hz UltraGear Gaming Monitor – now $659 (down from $999)
- LG 35″ 21:9 QHD Curved UltraWide IPS 100Hz LED with HDR Monitor – now $699 (down from $1,099)
- Alienware 25″ AW2521HFL Gaming Monitor – now $419.90 (down from $699)
- Alienware 27″ AW2721D Gaming Monitor – now $944.30 (down from $1,349)
- Alienware 24.5″ AW251HFL Gaming Monitor – now $419.40 (down from $699)
- Alienware 38″ AW3821DW Curved Gaming Monitor – now $1,686.74 (down from $2,248.99)
- Acer 24.5″ Predator Gaming Monitor – now $375 (down from $399)
- Acer 23.6″ TN FHD W-LED 165Hz Gaming Monitor – now $175 (down from $239)
- Acer 27-Inch Full HD Nitro VG2 IPS Gaming Monitor – now $399 (down from $485)
- Lenovo G27c-10 FHD WLED Curved Gaming Monitor – now $349 (down from $449)
Lenovo G32qc-10 WLED QHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $549 (down from $649)
Lenovo Legion Y27q-20 27-inch WLED Gaming Monitor – – now $599 (down from $699)
Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 TV deals
- Kogan 32″ LED Smart TV – now $249 (down from $399.99)
- Kogan 24″ HD LED TV – now $129 (down from $219.99)
- Kogan 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV – now $669 (down from $999)
This post is being updated live as more Click Frenzy Mayhem deals become available, so check back later for more offers.