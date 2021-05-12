Tesla Has Already Stopped Taking Bitcoin

Elon Musk has announced that Tesla will stop taking Bitcoin as payment for its cars, citing environmental reasons.

Tesla only first announced that it would accept Bitcoin back in March.

“You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin,” Musk tweeted at the time.

This was only a month after Tesla disclosed that it had purchased $2 billion in Bitcoin in an SEC filing.

And just two weeks ago Tesla sold roughly 10 per cent of its Bitcoin holdings, to the tune of roughly $US101 million.

And now it seems like Musk and the company have done quite the backflip on the crypto. Musk has said that until Bitcoin mining becomes more sustainable, Tesla will not use it for transactions or sell it.

Musk took to Twitter to make the new announcement on Thursday.

“Tesla has suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin. We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especiallt coal, which has worst[sic] emissions of any fuel,” Musk said.

“Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at great cost to the environment.”

“Tesla will not be selling any bitcoin and we intend to use it for transactions as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy.”

“We are also looking at other cryptocurrencies that use <1% of Bitcoin’s energy/transaction.”

Since the announcement earlier this morning the price of Bitcoin has dropped dramatically:

This will come as a surprising move for some, as Musk has been advocating cryptocurrency, particularly Dogecoin, for months.

In fact, just two days ago Musk ran a poll on Twitter asking whether Tesla should accept Doge as payment. And earlier this week he announced that SpaceX was going to literally take Dogecoin to the moon.

This story is updating…