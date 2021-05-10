Telstra Has Just Boosted Its Mobile Broadband Plans

Around this time last year, Telstra gave its mobile broadband range a big overhaul, which included doubling the data allowance for some of its plans.

It looks like the telco is back at it again, as its just refreshed most of its mobile broadband plans, offering more data for either the same or slightly increased price.

How do Telstra’s new internet plans compare to the old ones?

So what’s changed? In the shallow end of the data pool, Telstra’s $25 Small plan has been bumped up from 25GB to 30GB. While an extra 5GB might not be a huge boost, considering that the monthly price remains the same, the plan is some pretty good value.

It’s Medium plan, which would usually set you back $50 per month for 60GB, is now $55 per month for a total 75GB. That’s a tidy 25% increase for an extra $5, which isn’t too shabby at all.

The biggest upgrade for Telstra’s mobile broadband comes in the form of its Large plan, which has had its total data doubled. Previously $75 for 200GB, its price has been increased to $85 per month and includes a whopping 400GB.

Telstra’s Large plan was already a decent NBN alternative, and this data boost has only made that argument stronger.

If you’re someone who has been predominately working remotely over the past year, and have relying on your phone as a mobile hotspot for internet, these plans could be a good replacement.

It’s also not a bad option if you’re someone who is constantly working on the go, with no set location, as all of these mobile broadband plans use Telstra’s 4G network.

All of these plans are without contracts, giving you the freedom to either leave or upgrade them whenever you feel like it.

You can check out the full details of Telstra’s refreshed internet plans below.

Telstra’s mobile broadband plans