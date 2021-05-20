Telstra Has Slashed iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy Prices by up to $300

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While this year’s Click Frenzy Mayhem is winding down tonight, a few deals will still be running past the sale event’s official end. Telstra in particular is currently running a stack of discounts across a range of flagship handsets for both iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices.

If your current phone is looking a little long in the tooth, with a battery that maybe doesn’t last as long as it used to, this is a good chance to grab yourself a nice upgrade.

Telstra’s smartphone deals include:

These offers are only available until May 24.

As an added bonus, Telstra is still running a deal for one of its mobile plans that will save you a hefty $600 over the first 12 months you’re with the provider.

Which phones are worth your time?

Released across October to November of last year, the iPhone 12 is the latest iteration of Apple’s long running smartphone series. If you’re an Apple loyalist, you probably already know what you’re in for with these phones. If you’ve been off the Apple train for a while now and thinking about making the jump with your next phone purchase, the iPhone 12 series aren’t a bad option.

Both the standard iPhone 12 and the Mini come with the super snappy A14 chip, tucked under crisp OLED Super Retina XDR displays. The only key difference is that the Mini has a smaller screen and battery size.

If you’re more of a Samsung person, the S21+ is the latest release for the brand’s flagship Galaxy S series. The Galaxy S21+ has a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS display, runs on the Exynos 2100 chip and has a 4,800 mAh battery. If a good camera is your thing, the S21+ has a 12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main and 64MP telephoto cameras mounted on its rear.

The Galaxy S20 FE is also a solid option if you’re after something less expensive. It has a Snapdragon 865 processor under its hood, along with 6GB of RAM, a microSD card slot and a 4,500 mAh battery. All of this is housed under a 6.5-inch 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display.

Samsung’s Galaxy A32 is one of the best mid-range phones on the market currently. It might even be the best. While $60 isn’t a huge discount, the A32 is one of the few 5G devices available in Australia for less than $500. If you’re buying on a budget, that $420 will go a long way. The 5G version of the Galaxy A32 comes with a rear-mounted quad camera (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, 2MP), a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display.

How you can save another $600

Saving up to $300 on a flagship smartphone is a pretty good deal, but you can stretch those savings even further. Telstra’s Extra Large mobile plan would usually set you back $115 per month, but the telco is currently running a deal where it will knock $50 off your monthly bills for the first 12 months you’re on it. That’s a total savings of $600 over a year, with a mobile data allowance of a huge 180GB each month.

For the sake of comparison, Telstra’s Medium mobile plan costs $65 per month and only gives you 80GB of data. So for the exact same price you’ll get more than double the data.

Telstra’s iPhone 12 plans

Telstra’s iPhone 12 Mini plans

Telstra’s Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (5G) plans

Telstra’s Samsung Galaxy S21 + (5G) plans

Telstra’s Samsung Galaxy A32 (5G) plans