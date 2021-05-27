The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Teen Titans Go Will Watch the Original Space Jam Movie, MST3K Style

C'mon, Robin, don't be a buzzkill. Let the evil aliens take our superpowers! (Screenshot: Cartoon Network)

This… was unexpected. As part of the hype surrounding LeBron James’ upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy’s release, Robin, Raven, Starfire, Cyborg, and Beast Boy are getting together to hold a viewing party of the 1996 original movie. However, they won’t be alone — Space Jam’s classic villains the Nerdlucks are invited, too.

This 80-minute Teen Titans Go special is such a great idea it kind of boggles my mind. Check out this official synopsis:

“Astonished to discover his fellow Titans have never seen Space Jam, Cyborg organizes an exclusive watch party. Of course, if the Titans are watching a movie, don’t expect silence to be golden. Raven and Starfire provide the commentary, Cyborg presents the fun facts, Beast Boy points out the butt shots, and Robin… well, Robin doesn’t trust their new alien friends. Are the Nerdlucks here to attend an innocent watch party, or do they have more sinister motives up their sleeves?”

Well, yeah, they’re the bad guys, so they almost certainly have an evil scheme. Meanwhile, Cartoon Network has also released a clip of what every person wants to see out of this special — what the Nerdlucks look like after they absorb the powers of the Teen Titans, just as they did to the Looney Tunes back in ‘96.

While talking over the movie is usually a cardinal sin, I eagerly await Raven’s merciless riffing and Starfire’s utter bafflement during their Space Jam party. Alas, I’ll have to wait until June 20 before Mystery Titans Theatre Go premieres on Cartoon Network.

