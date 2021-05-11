Stephen King’s Apple TV+ Series Lisey’s Story Drops a Creepy First Trailer

Stephen King’s works are adapted so often these days, it’s hard to keep track of them all. But one way to differentiate is by tapping an incredible wealth of talent both in front of and behind the camera. And, based on that metric, it’s hard to beat the new Apple TV+ show, Lisey’s Story.

Lisey’s Story is based on a King novel, of course, but King also wrote the scripts for the entire eight-episode series. J.J. Abrams is among the producers, Pablo Larraín (Jackie) directed all the episodes, and Oscar winner Julianne Moore leads a cast that also includes Clive Owen, Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones, and Sung Kang.

The show debuts on Apple TV+ June 4 and here’s the creepy, intriguing first trailer.

As you can tell by the trailer, King’s original 2006 novel was loosely based on his life. King is still alive, thankfully, but he had a close brush with death after a terrible accident — and when he finally came home from the hospital, he caught a glimpse of what life might have been for his wife had he actually died. The idea to tell the story of a woman whose husband was a famous genre writer spawned from there.

Like we said though, so many King adaptations come and go these days and so few of them really stand out, especially from a quality level. We hope this one does that because it surely has all the ingredients.