Snake Eyes’ First Trailer Gives a G.I. Joe Legend a New Beginning

When you think of Snake Eyes you think of the mask, the swords, the unstoppable ferocity. But how did the popular G.I. Joe character become that guy we’ve seen in comics, cartoons, and toy aisles for decades? We’re about to find out, in a whole new way. The first trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is finally here.

The film stars Henry Golding as the titular character, seen here years before he meets up with the Joe crew. Directed by Robert Schwentke, Snake Eyes follows the character as he becomes indoctrinated into the Arashikage clan, learning the ways of the ninja alongside Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji), the group’s heir apparent, and eventually popular Joe characters like The Baroness (Úrsula Corberó), and Scarlett (Samara Weaving) show up too. But this is the Snake Eyes show and, in the first trailer, you get just a taste of what the film has in store.

Yo Joe! ???? Watch the NEW trailer for @SnakeEyesMovie starring @HenryGolding. Uncover the classified origin story only in theatres July 23. ???? #SnakeEyes pic.twitter.com/RCLdpZeI27 — G.I. JOE (@GIJoeMovie) May 17, 2021

The film is meant to kick off a whole new G.I. Joe franchise and if you’re curious to know more, check back soon — Gizmodo spoke to Henry Golding all about it. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins hits Australian theatres on July 22.