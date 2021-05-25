Screw Jesus, Beebo Will Be the Saviour of Christmas This Year

????Unto us a Beebo’s born, King of all creationnnnn????

The CW is bringing a touch of Legends of Tomorrow to the holiday proceedings this year, and it’s doing so in a way that makes it completely justifiable to have to hear about Christmas news in May.

TV Line reports that the network has ordered Beebo Saves Christmas as part of its spring lineup. An hour-long animated special narrated by former Legends hero Victor Garber, Beebo Saves Christmas sees the show’s iconic, toyetic godlike being (voiced by Ben Diskin) team up with his friends Tweebo (Kimiko Glenn), Turbo (Yvette Nicole Brown), and Fleabo (Keith Ferguson) as they race to the North Pole to save the spirit of Christmas at its origin point, as an efficiency-obsessed elf named Sprinkles (Chris Kattan) decides that the superior way to run the holiday is to remove a certain Mister Claus out of the picture.

Oh, and did we mention Ghostbusters’ Ernie goddamn Hudson — technically already part of the Arrowverse — is Santa Claus? Sign us all the way up.

Also announced as part of the schedule, and sadly only Beebo-adjacent, is another equally intriguing animated endeavour: The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special. An animated pastiche of reunion specials, the event sees Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo come together on the Warner Bros. studio backlot to look back on their careers as paranormal investigators and wax lyrical about their favourite cases… until they find out that Warner Bros. might have a monster problem of its own to solve first.