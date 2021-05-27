Woolworths Mobile Is Offering Fresh Deals on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Range

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Last month, we reported that Woolworths Mobile had knocked $400 off all its Samsung S21+ (256GB) plans. While that deal has since expired, that hasn’t stopped the Fresh Food People from offering a fresh phone deal. If you pick up one of Woolworths’ mobile plans you can save $250 when paired with the Samsung Galaxy S21+ and the S21 Ultra, or $150 off when combined with the standard Samsung Galaxy S21.

This offer means that that, in most cases, when combined with one of Woolworths’ mobile plans, you’ll be paying under $100 per month for a flagship Samsung phone.

Woolworths Mobile S21+ and Ultra plans

With the Samsung Galaxy S21+ and the S21 Ultra deal you’ll get $250 off over the course of your plan. That means if you choose a 24-month plan you’ll be saving just over $10.40/month or just under $7/ month on a 36-month plan. This offer ends May 30.

This is news is extra good because Woolworths Mobile is powered by the Telstra network, so you’ll get coverage almost as good as if you opted for Telstra, but for a cheaper price.

Woolworths Mobile plans are offered in $25, $35 or $45 tiers that give you 18GB, 35GB or 55GB of data respectively. These plans have a length of either 24 or 36-months.

There’s only a $10 difference between each plan tier. So if you’re a data hog it only costs you $10 more to get an extra 20GB from the $35 to $45 plan.

One thing to note is that Woolworths Mobile doesn’t currently offer 5G, but it does use Telstra’s network so there will still be plenty of 4G coverage.

Check out the plans from Woolworths Mobile below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (128GB) – 24 months

Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (128GB) – 36 months

Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB) – 24 months

Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB) – 36 months

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (128GB) – 24 months

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (128GB) – 36 months