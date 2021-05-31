Optus Has Slashed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 by Almost $500

Introduced back in September 2020 with a price tag of $2,999, Samsung’s foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, recently received a permanent $500 price drop to $2,499 back in March. That price has now dropped even further, as Optus is currently offering to knock another $499.68 when paired with one of its mobile plans.

I don’t know why Optus has chosen such a weirdly specific number, but I do know that this means the cost of a Fold 2 is now under $2,000. This discount is available for 24-month or 36-month plans, meaning you’ll save $20.82 or $13.88 each month, respectively.

As its name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2‘s major gimmick is that you’re able to fold it out from a standard smartphone display into a tablet-like display.

In her review of the phone, Gizmodo Australia’s editor Tegan Jones praised the Fold 2’s cameras, improved display and the multi-tasking possibilities of the unfolded screen. While there are plenty of good reasons to pick up this phone – outside of the novelty factor – its original price point was quite steep.

If you’ve been sitting on the fence about picking up this smartphone, now’s your time to strike.

How does the Fold 2 go as a phone?

Here are the full list of specs for the Fold 2:

Outside Display: 6.2-inch 60Hz Super AMOLED

Inside Display: 7.6-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Rear Cameras: 12MP + 12MP telephoto + 12MP ultra wide-angle

Front Cameras: 10MP (cover) + 10MP (inside screen)

Processor: Snapdragon 865+

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 4,500mAh

Water-Resistance: N/A

5G: Yes

Colours: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black

Optus’ 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 mobile plans

Optus’ 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 mobile plans