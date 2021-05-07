The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Sailor Moon Eternal’s New Trailer Is a Stunning Take on the Dream Arc

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Published 28 mins ago: May 7, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:chibi
chibi usachibiusacomicscreative worksdead moon circusentertainment culturefictional charactersio9moon eternalnetflixsailor moonsailor moon crystalsailor moon musicalssailor moon sailor starssandytechnology internet
Sailor Moon Eternal’s New Trailer Is a Stunning Take on the Dream Arc
The Sailor Scouts in a more peaceful moment. (Image: Netflix)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

The long-awaited Sailor Moon Eternal films are finally making their streaming debut outside of Japan, and the newest trailer for the double feature promises a gorgeous new take on one of the Sailor Scouts’ most compelling arcs.

Continuing the story left off in Sailor Moon Crystal, the Eternal films retell the events from the Sailor Moon manga’s Dream arc, in which a sudden eclipse brings the Scouts in contact with a mysterious winged horse in need of Chibi-Usa’s (Sandy Fox) specific assistance. As Chibi-Usa’s connection to the pegasus complicates her and her friend’s lives, new enemies arrive in the form of the Dead Moon Circus, a group of Scout-like villains hellbent on spreading nightmares throughout the world in their pursuit of the Legendary Silver Crystal.

The trailer definitely makes it seem as if Eternal’s meant to be a more action-packed Sailor Moon story that shows you how far along on their journeys they’ve all come. Flashy visuals aside, it’s going to be interesting to see how, if at all, Sailor Moon Eternal’s take on the Dream arc differs from the source material when the movies hit Netflix on June 3.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.