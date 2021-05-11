Qantas Is Running Scenic Flights To View The Super Blood Moon

If you’ve missed the feeling of being crammed into a plane and thrown across the sky, you’re in luck. Qantas is offering a once-in-a-lifetime scenic flight to view this month’s Super Blood Moon in all its glory.

Sure, it’s not a flight to the moon, but its probably the next best thing.

The flight will take off on May 26, taking passengers on a 3-hour scenic trip over Sydney before climbing to an altitude of 40,000 feet for optimum viewing of the picturesque Super Blood Moon. The voyage will be on one of Qantas’ Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircrafts.

The CSIRO will assist Qantas in planning the best flight path for moon-viewing purposes, so hopefully you’ll get the best possible view of the Super Blood Moon.

This is the first time Qantas has offered an eclipse-viewing flight since 2003, when it offered a 14-hour round-trip to view the solar eclipse.

“We are very excited to now be doing a super moon scenic flight and the 787 has the largest windows of any passenger aircraft so it’s ideal for moon gazing,” Qantas chief customer officer Stephanie Tully said.

“We think this flight has great appeal for anyone with a passion for astronomy, science, space photography, aviation or just keen to do something a little out of this world.”

Only 130 lucky travellers will be able to take part in the flight, with tickets expected to go on sale at midday on Wednesday.

As part of the experience, passengers will also be treated to a specific moon-themed menu (presumably loaded with lots of cheese) and cocktails.

Throughout the flight, passengers will also listen to commentary from CSIRO astronomer Dr Vanessa Moss.

However, flights won’t come cheap, with economy tickets setting you back $499, premium economy at $899 or a whopping $1499 for business-class seats.

Considering Qantas’ other gimmicky sales like its recent mystery flights sold out almost instantly, the experience will likely be snapped up quickly.

If you don’t have a spare couple of hundred bucks to see the moon from the sky, you can check out everything you need to know about viewing the Super Blood Moon here.

You can read more and purchase your ticket here.