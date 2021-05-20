PornHub Is Using The Power Of AI For Horny Good By Restoring Century-Old Porn In 4K

PornHub has harnessed the power of artificial intelligence for the greater good of porn watchers everywhere. It has used it to remaster some of the oldest erotic films in existence into schmick 4K quality.

The project – entitled Remastured – is no small feat, with the company managing to remaster films that are more than a century old. Pretty cool, huh?

“Remastured is an innovative project employing the latest technology to restore some of the oldest – and steamiest – erotic films ever produced,” Pornhub wrote on the website.

“With the help of artificial intelligence, you can colorize even the most antique footage. However, when it comes to the subtle shades of nipples, penises, and all the turn-of-the-century bush, the algorithms simply lack the experience.”

“That’s why we used machine learning and 100,000 images from Pornhub to give our AI a sexual education and teaching it a new dirty trick: how to colorize vintage porn for a modern audience. So, come take a trip down ‘mammary’ lane to enjoy erotica from a bygone era. And who knows? Maybe you actually can learn something from your elders.”

Using machine learning and over 100,000 naked images and videos, PornHub managed to teach the AI how to colourise and sharpen the quality of, well, porn.

Films dating back as far as 125 years ago have been given a new life as part of the project, including the 1896 film The Kiss – which features the first ever kiss caught on film.

Interestingly enough, it didn’t take long for erotic film to go from innocent kisses in 1896 to full-blown threesomes in the 1920s. But regardless of what tickles your fancy, you can now watch prohibition-era porn in stunning 4K.

It’s obviously NSFW, but if you’re interested, you can view the Remastured project here. Nudity aside, it’s pretty cool to see AI technology reviving content that’s more than a century old.