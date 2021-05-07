The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Popular Smoke Alarms Recalled Over Failure to Alert During Fire

The Kidde TruSense 2070-VASCR (left) and TruSense 2040-DSR (right) smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, two of the seven recalled models (Image: Walmart/Electric Bargain Store)
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled several models of Kidde-brand TruSense smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors sold in 2019 and 2020 according to a press release from the government agency. The alarms may fail to alert people in the event of a fire, which is kind of the whole point of the device.

The CPSC notes there have been no reported injuries due to the smoke alarms, but fails to say how Kidde discovered the devices were defective. Kidde did not respond to an inquiry early Friday.

The smoke alarms were sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards, and plenty of other stores throughout the U.S. from May 2019 until September 2020. The alarms were also sold on Amazon, ShopKidde.com, and other online stores.

The seven model numbers for the recalled smoke alarms are below.

  • 2040-DSR -Smoke

  • 2050-DS10 – Smoke

  • 2060-ASR – Smoke

  • 2070-VDSCR – Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide

  • 2070-VASCR – Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide

  • 2070-VDSR – Smoke

  • 2070-VASR – Smoke

Consumers can register for a replacement smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector on the Kidde website. The site requires photo evidence to be uploaded of the smoke detector in your home as well as close-up photos of the model numbers.

About the Author

Matt Novak is the editor of Gizmodo's Paleofuture blog

