PlayStation’s Days of Play Sale Is Slinging Miles Morales and Sackboy on PS5 for Cheap

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Sony has recently announced a huge sale event, Days of Play. This event is set to run from today until June 9, with discounts on major PlayStation 4 and 5 titles. You can head over to PlayStation’s official blog to check out the full list of titles that are on sale over at the PlayStation Store. In short, it’s a lot.

If you don’t want to trawl through that massive list, we’ve rounded up some of the best PS4 and PS5 deals going at the moment. These include some of 2020’s biggest PS4 games, like Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part 2, which have been slashed by up to 72%.

If you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, there are a few deals going for titles like Demon’s Souls for $88 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $64. Any sale that knocks a PS5 game’s price to under $90 is a-okay by me.

The best PS4 and PS5 Days of Play deals

You can check out the Days of Play deals for both the PS4 and PS5 below:

If you really want to grab some cheap games, a few of PlayStation’s Hits titles are now $11, down from $24.95. These are all big AAA titles that, if you somehow haven’t played, you’ve definitely heard enough people talk about.

The list includes:

If none of these titles particularly tickle your fancy, you can also grab a nice deal on a DualSense wireless controller for the PS5. Usually $109.95, the DualSense controller has had $13.50 taken off its price tag, with a further 10% that can be taken off with an Amazon coupon. That means you’ll only have to pay $86.80 for a PS5 controller.

If you don’t own a PS5, you can grab a controller and make pretend.