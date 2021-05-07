The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Peacock Sentences Space Convicts Series Intergalactic to U.S. Custody

Published 2 hours ago: May 8, 2021 at 9:00 am -
Eleanor Tomlinson as Candy, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Tula, and Diany Samba-Bandza as Genevieve. (Screenshot: Sky One/Peacock+)
The space criminals of the UK sci-fi series Intergalactic are on the run… to America. Aiding and abetting them will be NBC’s Peacock streaming platform, which plans to release them next week.

The entire eight-episode first season debuted across the pond on April 30 to little fanfare, but streaming services are so hungry for content that was clearly not the issue. Here’s the full trailer, followed by the official synopsis:

“Written by award-winning showrunner, Julie Gearey (Prisoners’ Wives, Cuffs, Secret Diary of a Call Girl), the series tells the story of fearless young cop and galactic pilot, Ash Harper (‘Savannah Steyn’), who has her glittering career ripped away from her after being wrongly convicted of a treasonous crime and exiled to a distant prison colony. But on the way there, Ash’s fellow convicts stage a mutiny and seize control of their prison transfer ship. With the flight crew dead, mob leader Tula Quik (‘Sharon Duncan-Brewster’), is intent on reaching the free world — Arcadia — with her gang, and Ash is the only pilot who can get them there. Ash is forced to join them on the run towards a distant galaxy and an uncertain future.”

Two things about that. First, in the trailer, Ash says she’s undercover, which makes it sound like she wasn’t wrongly convicted but is part of some kind of spy mission, although she could just be referring to how she’s playing the part of a hardened criminal so the actual hardened criminals don’t kill her for being a space cop. Second, it is extremely weird how the official synopsis puts the names of the actual actors playing the roles in quotes, as if there are actors who are playing actors named “Savannah Steyn” and “Sharon Duncan-Brewster,” who are in turn playing Ash and Tula on the show.

Intergalactic will premiere on May 13, and Peacock will presumably make all eight episodes available simultaneously if you want to binge it.

