Now You Don’t Have to Worry About Losing Your Chromecast Remote

If you lose your Chromecast remote, there’s another way to control your TV. Google announced today that it’s it’s bundling a host of remote control features directly into Android. Once the new version of Android 12 rolls out, it should be as easy as dragging and tapping around your phone’s interface to change the channel.

The new remote control features will also allow you to type in passwords and search for the content you’re looking for rather than clicking around letter-by-letter on the remote itself. It’s unclear how TVs and sound systems are supported with this new update, considering the Chromecast with Google TV uses infrared to interface with some of those devices.

It's ok to leave the remote in the couch cushions. You can use your Android phone instead. (Gif: Google)

With older Android TV set-top boxes, you could download the Android TV Remote Control app from the Play Store as a backup. The app has long had sub-par reviews, but it worked in a pinch. The app works with the current crop of Android TV and Google TV devices, though it only controls media playback.

The new built-in remote control feature on Android will start rolling out later this year. It will work immediately with any devices running the rebranded Android TV OS, including Google TV devices.