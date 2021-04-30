The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Netflix’s Yasuke Has a Character Issue That’s Bugging Me

Valerie Complex

Valerie Complex

Published 2 days ago: May 1, 2021 at 9:30 am -
Filed to:anime
creative worksflying lotusio9krishna bissessarlakeith stanfieldmappamusiciansnetflixnick jones jrnobunagaoda nobunagasamuraiyasuke
Netflix’s Yasuke Has a Character Issue That’s Bugging Me
Image from Yasuke Series on Netflix (Image: Netflix)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

The new Netflix show Yasuke chronicles the life of the African Samurai after his tenure with the Nobunaga clan. The show starts years after the death of Lord Nobunaga. Yasuke (Lakeith Stanfield) lives in a local village and works as a boatman. At the core of the story, Yasuke is a man who feels disconnected from his former life — a life he used to take pride in serving Lord Nobunaga. The warrior held high rank and was respected by his peers despite being an outsider.

Writer Nick Jones Jr. laid a nice foundation for Yasuke’s story, but since watching the show, there’s an issue that’s bugging me. While the story set up is nicely done, Yasuke as a character comes off as soulless, with no personality. His facial expressions rarely change, and his voice is so monotonous. I know many will disagree with me, and it pains me to say it, but — he’s boring while being surrounded by characters that are much more engaging. It often feels like worldbuilding took precedence over the main character.

Despite this, there are good moments and things to like. The score by Flying Lotus and Krishna Bissessar and the intro music by Thundercat is great, and the art and visuals in the intro are beautifully constructed.

Hopefully, by season two (if there is one), fans know more about Yasuke outside of his trauma. Sure, I have my gripes with the show, but I can also admit that this is an excellent first attempt at continuing the legacy of a historical figure that is too often forgotten.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Valerie Complex

Valerie Complex

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.