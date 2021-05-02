The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Netflix is Serving Up Girlpower, and Gunpowder Milkshake This Winter

Karen Gillan as Sam in Gunpowder Milkshake (Image: Netflix/Studio Canal)
Netflix has scooped the U.S. distribution rights to Navot Papushado action flix Gunpowder Milkshake. The film will debut on on the streaming service this winter.

According to Deadline, the film is led by an all-star cast of women, including Karen Gillan, Angela Bassett, Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, Chole Coleman, and Paul Giamatti with Ehud Lavski and Navot Papushado writing the script.

The story follows Sam (Gillan), a woman abandoned by her mother Scarlet (Headey), a former assassin, who becomes a trained killer working for the company her mother left years ago. When one of her hit jobs doesn’t go as planned, Sam must unite with her mother and her mother’s former colleagues (Bassett, Yeoh, and Gugino), if she stands a chance of surviving.

Netflix is shelling out eight-figure deals all over the place to add to its franchise collection. In March, Deadline reports that the streaming serve gave director Rian Johnson $US450 ($583) Million dollars to direct Knives Out 2 & 3. Now, they want Gunpowder Milkshake to become its own franchise as a sequel has already been greenlit ahead of the first film’s winter debut.

