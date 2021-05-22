One Of The Fastest Gigabit NBN Plans Just Dropped To $99 A Month

When it comes to an NBN 1000 connection, most Australian providers sit around the $120 per month. Fast speeds don’t come cheap – or do they?

Being able to get a great NBN 1000 connection for double figures each month is possible. MyRepublic has slashed the price of its NBN 1000 plan to $99 per month.

That price discount alone is pretty great by itself, but to really sweeten the deal MyRepublic has also recently boosted its typical evening speeds to 350Mbps from 250Mbps. This speed increase means this plan is now the third-fastest gigabit NBN plan in Australia.

This gigabit internet deal lasts for the first six months you’re with MyRepublic, before jumping back up to the standard rate of $129/month. The plan is also unlimited and contract-free, so you won’t have to worry about capping your data or being tied down by it once this deal ends.

If you don’t already have an NBN 1000 connection and are considering to make the jump, the most important thing you need to do is check whether your house has the correct connection.

At this moment in time, only fibre to the premises (FTTP) and hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) connections support NBN 1000. If you don’t have either of these, you’re out of luck.

What other NBN 1000 plans are out there?

As we mentioned earlier, MyRepublic have the third fastest NBN 1000 connection in Australia. Those other top two spots belong to Telstra ($130/month) and Aussie Broadband ($119/month), which have typical evening speeds of 700Mbps and 600Mbps, respectively.

If you’re more interested in a cheaper plan, Kogan has the second cheapest gigabit NBN plan available ($104.90/month) and the fourth fastest connection (250Mbps) in Australia. This price is also a deal, where you’ll save $44 per month for the first 6 months you’re with Kogan.

You can check out a range of gigabit internet plans in the table below: