Every Major Sci-Fi, Fantasy And Horror Film Releasing In 2021

After a year-and-a-bit of great change for the global entertainment industry, we’re finally entering a period of relative stability. Numerous delays have seen movies pushed back again and again, but now that vaccine rollouts are beginning and countries are starting to emerge from the covid-induced fog, we finally have a clearer view of what the 2021 film release schedule looks like for Australia.

From Black Widow to Venom and everything in between, here’s every major sci-fi, fantasy and horror movie release date currently confirmed for Australia.

Australian movie release dates for 2021

The biggest movies arriving this year include Black Widow, F9, Eternals, The Suicide Squad and Venom: Let There Be Carnage — but there’s plenty of other films on the way we’ve barely seen much of including heavy-hitters like The Matrix 4 and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Here’s everything major currently scheduled for the rest of 2021:

Cruella — 27 May, 2021 (also launching on Disney+ Premier Access)

The Conjuring 3 — 3 June, 2021

F9 — 17 June, 2021

Black Widow — 8 July, 2021 (also launching on Disney+ Premier Access)

Space Jam: A New Legacy — 15 July, 2021

Old — 22 July, 2021

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins — 22 July, 2021

Jungle Cruise — 29 July, 2021

The Suicide Squad — 5 August, 2021

Free Guy — 12 August, 2021

Candyman — 26 August, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — 2 September, 2021

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania — 9 September, 2021

Venom: Let There Be Carnage — 16 September, 2021

Dune — 16 September , 2021

No Time to Die — 30 September, 2021

Halloween Kills — 14 October, 2021

Eternals — 28 October, 2021

Antlers — 28 October, 2021

Top Gun: Maverick — 18 November, 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife — 2 December, 2021

The Matrix 4 — 16 December, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home — 26 December, 2021

Note: Some of these films will launch on HBO Max in the U.S. but they will only be in theatres in Australia. There are also some films which have been shifted from 2021 entirely, including Mission: Impossible 7, Morbius and Rumble.

After a year of relative quiet, it appears 2021 is going to be very packed for cinema lovers. Here’s to hoping these films stick to their scheduled release dates going forward.

All movie release dates listed in the article are subject to change.

This article will be updated as we learn more about the upcoming Australian movie release schedule. The most recent update noted changes to the 2021 release schedule including new dates for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Morbius, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Black Widow and more.